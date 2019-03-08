Search

Opinion: Improving streets will make the borough a better place to live

PUBLISHED: 10:16 12 June 2019

John Biggs wants to make Tower Hamlets a better place to live. Picture: LBTH

John Biggs wants to make Tower Hamlets a better place to live. Picture: LBTH

I've just launched my 'Liveable Streets' programme which will see a significant investment to improve the appearance and safety of our streets.

We'll be in touch with residents and businesses about the improvements you want to see in your area.

The aim is to enhance the environment and make it easier, safer and more convenient to get around by foot, bike and public transport, but without stopping necessary car journeys.

We'll work to stop back-street 'rat runs' through residential streets and reduce traffic congestion.

We want our streets to be safer with new crossings, 'School Streets' and 'Play Streets'.

We are also improving our waste service with a new contract that has a greater emphasis on cleaner streets and recycling plus an extra team to clean up graffiti.

The East End has a long history of civic pride.

Tower Hamlets is the best place to live in London and this will make it even better.

Opinion: Improving streets will make the borough a better place to live

John Biggs wants to make Tower Hamlets a better place to live. Picture: LBTH
