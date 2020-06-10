Opinion: Outside agency must rule on Westferry
PUBLISHED: 08:30 13 June 2020
Archant
In recent weeks, Robert Jenrick’s capitulation on the Westferry Printworks planning application has been widely reported.
The scheme has been opposed at every level, by people from all political parties, as was clear at a previous public meeting I spoke at on the Isle of Dogs. An outside agency should now make the final decision, not another government minister.
The London Assembly recently held its nnnual meeting, and I will continue as the chairman of the Police & Crime Committee, as well as now being a member of the Oversight, Economy, Budget and Health Committees. Through these, I will work to provide support for our community during the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath.
The recent bailout of TfL has several government-imposed punitive conditions attached to it, such as taking away free travel from the under 18s and the over 60s. I am campaigning against this injustice – find out more via my Twitter, @unmeshdesai.
