View from the chamber: Libraries bring people together

Cllr Rabina Khan is opposed to potential library closures. Archant

Closing our wonderful libraries will be resisted.

“Close the libraries? They can’t do that, can they?” This is what one resident said when she heard that Tower Hamlets Council is seriously considering closing and reducing hours of the borough’s Idea Stores and libraries. A council document clearly states that closing Idea Stores and libraries is an option, including the proposed closure of Cubitt Town Library and reduction of hours for Watney Market Idea Store.

Unfortunately, Mayor Biggs can do it — and most Labour councillors will agree with the decision. Naturally, there will be a consultation, but only because it is a legal obligation, so residents doubt that their views will even be considered.

The council’s budget consultation boasts of the number of visits to the borough’s libraries – proving how important is for our residents from our families to our older citizens.

Libraries bring people together, connecting communities and providing joy for learning and engagement.

