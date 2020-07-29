Schools wish their student leavers good luck after a strange year strange year

Swanlea School, team building. Archant

The end of the school year is here, but some schools have been left without the normal opportunity to say goodbye and wish their departing students the best for the future.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Swanlea School theatre trip. Swanlea School theatre trip.

In an extraordinary year for schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, teachers and school staff have gone above and beyond to make sure they can do their best for children in difficult circumstances.

And here two schools pass on their good luck messages to students as they embark on the next chapter in their lives.

To Year 11 of Swanlea School.

East London Science School. East London Science School.

Regrettably, the academic year has ended with a “whimper rather than a bang”. However, for those of you that have maintained a strong academic focus, it’s time to take a well-deserved rest.

Think positively about the future and use the summer holiday to recharge your batteries both physically and mentally so that you are ready for the challenges that lie ahead.

We all anticipated a grand finale to end the academic year, with our traditional NRA celebration, which I know, for the majority, is the highlight at the end of secondary education. However, unforeseen circumstances have conspired against us. Nevertheless, we may have lost a single battle, but the war is still there to be won. We will still enjoy our moments of happiness and success in the not too distant future. We will persevere until we fulfil our dreams.

This holiday, I want you to reflect upon your growth and development in your journey towards adulthood. Make a checklist of the skills that you have acquired that will hold you in good stead in adult life and then be honest in your assessment as to what needs to be done further to ensure that you are fully prepared to take your place independently in society.

East London Science School. East London Science School.

I urge you to devote some of your time addressing areas you need to develop.

You may also want to watch:

Have a wonderful summer and stay safe!

Mr Rawat, Learning Co-ordinator for Year 11

To Year 11 of East London Science School.

We are extremely proud of our Year 11 students; they have developed into mature intellectual young people, achieved much and travelled far and wide in five short years. At ELSS our measure of success is the impact our students have in the world.

We wish them every success in shaping their own destiny and the future of others.

From Mr C Naidu, head of Year 11

I will miss you all very much and I am sorry that we did not get the opportunity say our goodbyes properly.

I am looking forward to seeing many of you in our Sixth Form in September. Each and every one of you are unique and special to me. Remember, without the difficult times in your life, you would not be who you are today. Be grateful for the good and the bad.

Staff and teachers, Year 11