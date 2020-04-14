Search

Opinion: We’ve all had to change our lives

PUBLISHED: 08:30 15 April 2020

Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs is working to help the vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs is working to help the vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Archant

The impact of coronavirus (Covid-19) has touched every aspect of our lives.

We’ve seen the best of our community as people have stepped up, but we’ve all had to change our lives and routines which I know is stressful.

Please continue to follow the advice of washing your hands, staying at home unless absolutely necessary and socially distancing – so we are protecting one another.

We are doing a lot of work at the town hall to support people in the borough. But most of our face-to-face services have had to close.

Check out our website which has a dedicated section on the support on offer and you can also sign up for email updates as the advice changes.

You can still reach us on 020 7364 5000 and we have a special number - 020 7364 3030 - for people who need urgent personal help because of the crisis.

The next few weeks and months will test us but we will get through this.

