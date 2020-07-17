Search

Advanced search

‘People don’t want things to return to how they were before’ — Findings of coronavirus study released by Bethnal Green charity

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 July 2020

Findings of

Findings of "Covid-19 and Me" project have been released by Bethnal Green charity The Young Foundation. Picture: The Young Foundation

Archant

The findings of a ‘Covid-19 and Me’ archive project launched earlier this year have been released.

As reported by the Advertiser in April, Bethnal Green charity The Young Foundation invited people to share their experiences via an online platform, with the aim of gauging the virus’ social impact.

Over the course of 100 days, more than 600 adults — 75 per cent female, 25 pc male, and 21 pc key worker — contributed to the project, broken down into first-person stories and recommendations.

There were similar threads through many of the accounts, say the charity, such as community solidarity being a key focus at the beginning of lockdown.

Other shared experiences included a quick acceptance of the ‘new normal’, the missing of physical touch, the impact of having less space, and, as time wore on, increased levels of worry over the future.

The stories are organised week by week, with links made to significant dates in the public news cycle, such as the introduction of new government guidelines.

You may also want to watch:

Helen Goulden, CEO at The Young Foundation said: “To better understand the short and long-term impact of the pandemic on UK communities, we knew that we had to hear directly from people all over the country to understand what has been really happening.

“Listening to communities is essential to understanding what really works and what doesn’t in times of crisis.”

In terms of recommendations aimed at policymakers and government influencers, many contributors urged those in power to recognise that people don’t want things to return to how they were before.

They want the pandemic to be a catalyst for change, in terms of prioritising both community and positive mental health.

A key recommendation was that decision makers use this experience to inform the handling of future challenges.

Helen continued: “It is our hope that the recommendations included open the door to more engaged dialogue between decision-makers and communities, especially in this economically uncertain recovery period.”

This digital archive — created in partnership with the Open University (OU) — is available to view on The Young Foundation’s website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Snapped! Cyclist dumps bike and legs it after pedestrian, 72, is injured in Bow Road who later dies

Snapshot of bearded man seen running through car park... but where's the bike? Picture: Met Police

Sir Jack Petchey whose foundation serves London and Essex celebrates 95th birthday

Sir Jack Petchey is 95 today (JUly 19). Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

‘Yes, I want to stop Roman Road rat runs, even if I drive all the time myself’ Tower Hamlets councillor admits

Lawyers on the case challenge Mayor of London’s Congestion Charge to 10pm and weekends

Aldgate High Street... inside Charge zone aimed at reducing traffic, now costs drivers £15 a day. Picture: Archant

‘People don’t want things to return to how they were before’ — Findings of coronavirus study released by Bethnal Green charity

Findings of

Most Read

Snapped! Cyclist dumps bike and legs it after pedestrian, 72, is injured in Bow Road who later dies

Snapshot of bearded man seen running through car park... but where's the bike? Picture: Met Police

Sir Jack Petchey whose foundation serves London and Essex celebrates 95th birthday

Sir Jack Petchey is 95 today (JUly 19). Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

‘Yes, I want to stop Roman Road rat runs, even if I drive all the time myself’ Tower Hamlets councillor admits

Lawyers on the case challenge Mayor of London’s Congestion Charge to 10pm and weekends

Aldgate High Street... inside Charge zone aimed at reducing traffic, now costs drivers £15 a day. Picture: Archant

‘People don’t want things to return to how they were before’ — Findings of coronavirus study released by Bethnal Green charity

Findings of

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham United sign France international defender Hawa Cissoko

Hawa Cissoko has signed for West Ham Women (Pic: Arfa)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 20

Brazil's Ronaldo takes on the Republic of Ireland's Stephen Carr during an international friendly at Lansdowne Road, Dublin

Poplar man charged with fraud

Southend Magistrates’ Court. Picture: Google

‘People don’t want things to return to how they were before’ — Findings of coronavirus study released by Bethnal Green charity

Findings of

England in race against time against West Indies

England’s Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies’ Shamarh Brooks