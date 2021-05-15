Fire breaks out in flat near New Providence Wharf tower block

Published: 7:55 PM May 15, 2021

The fire brigade was called earlier today (May 15) to a blaze at Michigan Building, Biscayne Avenue. This building is on the same estate as New Providence Wharf, where there was a fire on May 7. - Credit: LFB

A fire broke out today at a flat near to the New Providence Wharf tower block.

The Fire Brigade was called to the blaze in Blackwall - near Canary Wharf - at 2.54pm this afternoon (May 15).

While initially speculated that there had been another fire at the New Providence Wharf development - following the May 7 blaze which saw two people hospitalised and 42 requiring treatment - the brigade clarified that this fire was in a different complex.

A spokesperson said: "The fire was actually in the Michigan Building, Biscayne Avenue. The incident was in the kitchen where cooking became overheated.

"This was extinguished by the occupant who suffered slight smoke inhalation. Michigan Building is on the same estate as New Providence, but it is not connected and of a different build type."

There have been three fires in eight years at the New Providence Wharf, with the latest of these prompting louder calls to remove the dangerous cladding which remains on the block four years after the Grenfell disaster.

Detailed coverage of the New Providence Wharf fire can be found here.











