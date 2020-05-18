Firefighters tackle early morning blaze at Bethnal Green flats

Twenty people escaped unharmed after a fire at an apartment building in Bethnal Green this morning (May 18).

London Fire Brigade was called to a former warehouse converted into flats on Hollybush Gardens at 5am.

Part of a studio flat on the first floor of the four-storey building was damaged by the fire, which investigators believe was caused by an unattended candle.

Crews from Bethnal Green, Whitechapel, Shoreditch and Shadwell stations responded and the 25 firefighters on scene had it under control by shortly after 6am.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: “Candles are one of the most common causes of fire in the home.

“We recommend you swap your candles for flameless, LED candles.

“They are safer as you can leave them unattended and you don’t have to worry about them being knocked over or falling asleep while they are on.

“If you do continue to use traditional candles, make sure you use them safely.”