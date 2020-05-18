Search

Advanced search

Firefighters tackle early morning blaze at Bethnal Green flats

PUBLISHED: 11:41 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 18 May 2020

London Fire Brigade was called to a converted warehouse in Hollybush Gardens, Bethnal Green, at 5am Monday, May 18. Picture: Google

London Fire Brigade was called to a converted warehouse in Hollybush Gardens, Bethnal Green, at 5am Monday, May 18. Picture: Google

Archant

Twenty people escaped unharmed after a fire at an apartment building in Bethnal Green this morning (May 18).

London Fire Brigade was called to a former warehouse converted into flats on Hollybush Gardens at 5am.

Part of a studio flat on the first floor of the four-storey building was damaged by the fire, which investigators believe was caused by an unattended candle.

You may also want to watch:

Crews from Bethnal Green, Whitechapel, Shoreditch and Shadwell stations responded and the 25 firefighters on scene had it under control by shortly after 6am.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: “Candles are one of the most common causes of fire in the home.

“We recommend you swap your candles for flameless, LED candles.

“They are safer as you can leave them unattended and you don’t have to worry about them being knocked over or falling asleep while they are on.

“If you do continue to use traditional candles, make sure you use them safely.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Seven arrested including girl, 15, in Mile End dawn raid with loaded gun, drugs and almost £30k seized by police

A loaded gun, thousands of pounds in cash and drugs were among the items seized in a dawn raid in Eric Street, Mile End today (May 15). Picture: MPS

Five arrested in connection with Stepney Green stabbing

Police charge 36-year-old man with Whitechapel robbery. Picture: Met Police

Guilty: Ahmed brothers preying on women at night in Shoreditch including kidnap and rape

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a

Jailed: Gang members who carried out ‘vicious’ attack in Mile End Road

Jailed: Adnan Choudhury and Tanbir Hussain. Picture: MPS

100-year-old walking laps of Bow garden throughout Ramadan to raise thousands for Covid victims

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, 100, is walking laps of his communal garden in Bow. Picture: Ramadan Family Commitment

Most Read

Seven arrested including girl, 15, in Mile End dawn raid with loaded gun, drugs and almost £30k seized by police

A loaded gun, thousands of pounds in cash and drugs were among the items seized in a dawn raid in Eric Street, Mile End today (May 15). Picture: MPS

Five arrested in connection with Stepney Green stabbing

Police charge 36-year-old man with Whitechapel robbery. Picture: Met Police

Guilty: Ahmed brothers preying on women at night in Shoreditch including kidnap and rape

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a

Jailed: Gang members who carried out ‘vicious’ attack in Mile End Road

Jailed: Adnan Choudhury and Tanbir Hussain. Picture: MPS

100-year-old walking laps of Bow garden throughout Ramadan to raise thousands for Covid victims

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, 100, is walking laps of his communal garden in Bow. Picture: Ramadan Family Commitment

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs to vote on return to training

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

Hammers chef helping Compassion London charity

West Ham chef Edd Nicell has been volunteering for Compassion London during the coronavirus pandemic

Firefighters tackle early morning blaze at Bethnal Green flats

London Fire Brigade was called to a converted warehouse in Hollybush Gardens, Bethnal Green, at 5am Monday, May 18. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Sterling doubts Premier League resumption plan

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling

Coronavirus: Most European league will finish says Uefa president

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin
Drive 24