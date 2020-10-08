Search

Advanced search

Crews at scene of industrial unit fire in Whitechapel

PUBLISHED: 12:21 08 October 2020

FIre crews are at the scene of a blaze in Hessel Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google

FIre crews are at the scene of a blaze in Hessel Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google

Archant

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze in Whitechapel.

Four fire engines and 25 crew members were called to Hessel Street, off Commercial Road, where part of the ground floor of a two-storey industrial unit is alight.

You may also want to watch:

Crews from Bethnal Green, Shoreditch, Whitechapel and Poplar fire stations responded after the brigade was called around 11.30am.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said the fire is now under control.

Part of an office was damaged but there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham seal penalty shoot-out victory over Brighton & Hove Albion

West Ham Women's boss Matt Beard (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Plea to stop 29,000 East End families sinking into poverty if Universal Credit increase is scrapped

Tower Hamlets mayor backs plea to chancellor on Universal Credit payments. Picture: Mike Brooke

Crews at scene of industrial unit fire in Whitechapel

FIre crews are at the scene of a blaze in Hessel Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google

Deadline for East End traders’ Crowd Justice page in legal fight to stop evictions

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs (left) with East End traders Paul Gardner, Leonard Maloney and Sarah Haque handing petition to 10 Downing Street in 2017. Picture: Sarah Ainslie

Duke pops down to see how east London teenagers helped restore ‘old Father Thames’

Old Father Thames... all spruced up after 270 years of London's grime is removed. Picture: London Heritage