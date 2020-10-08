Crews at scene of industrial unit fire in Whitechapel
PUBLISHED: 12:21 08 October 2020
Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze in Whitechapel.
Four fire engines and 25 crew members were called to Hessel Street, off Commercial Road, where part of the ground floor of a two-storey industrial unit is alight.
Crews from Bethnal Green, Shoreditch, Whitechapel and Poplar fire stations responded after the brigade was called around 11.30am.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said the fire is now under control.
Part of an office was damaged but there were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
