Crews at scene of industrial unit fire in Whitechapel

FIre crews are at the scene of a blaze in Hessel Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google Archant

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze in Whitechapel.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Four fire engines and 25 crew members were called to Hessel Street, off Commercial Road, where part of the ground floor of a two-storey industrial unit is alight.

You may also want to watch:

Crews from Bethnal Green, Shoreditch, Whitechapel and Poplar fire stations responded after the brigade was called around 11.30am.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said the fire is now under control.

Part of an office was damaged but there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.