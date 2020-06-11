Search

Advanced search

Rooftop fire at Spitalfields office block

PUBLISHED: 10:53 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 11 June 2020

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at office block in Spitalfields, where a cooling tower on the roof is alight. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at office block in Spitalfields, where a cooling tower on the roof is alight. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Archant

A Spitalfields office block was evacuated after a cooling tower on the roof of the building caught alight.

Around 65 people left the building in Bishopsgate shortly after 9am today (June 11) before London Fire Brigade crews arrived.

Four fire engines and 25 crew members were at the scene, with the brigade receiving 15 calls to the fire.

You may also want to watch:

Half of the cooling tower, which is under refurbishment, was damaged.

The fire was under control by 10.19am and no injuries were reported.

Station commander Emma Carr, who was at the scene, said: “The alarm was raised by two police officers who saw smoke coming from the roof of the building and called the brigade.

“Road closures were put in place whilst crews worked to bring the fire under control.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Knife and sword found after reports of shots being fired in Shadwell

Police were called to the junction of Cable Street and Hardinge Street. Picture: Google Maps

Slave owner’s statue could be removed from West India Quay tonight

The Robert Milligan statue in West India Quay. Picture: Getty Images

Petition launched to remove statue of slave owner from West India Quay

The Robert Milligan statue in West India Quay. Picture: Getty Images

‘Sivill House is clearly valued’: Bethnal Green tower block receives listed status

Sivill House has been listed. Picture: Google

Police urge east Londoners to learn about what to do in terror attack

Sergeant Mark Coates. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Knife and sword found after reports of shots being fired in Shadwell

Police were called to the junction of Cable Street and Hardinge Street. Picture: Google Maps

Slave owner’s statue could be removed from West India Quay tonight

The Robert Milligan statue in West India Quay. Picture: Getty Images

Petition launched to remove statue of slave owner from West India Quay

The Robert Milligan statue in West India Quay. Picture: Getty Images

‘Sivill House is clearly valued’: Bethnal Green tower block receives listed status

Sivill House has been listed. Picture: Google

Police urge east Londoners to learn about what to do in terror attack

Sergeant Mark Coates. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 11

Heather Watson in action at Wimbledon

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs set for £1billion loss

The Premier League trophy.

Such a treat to sit back and enjoy full rerun of ‘greatest moment in history of English football’

England captain Bobby Moore holds the Jules Rimet Trophy, collected from the Queen, after leading his team to a 4-2 victory over West Germany, in an exciting World Cup Final that went to extra time at Wembley in 1966

West Ham, QPR take positives from training match

The London Stadium home of West Ham United

Rooftop fire at Spitalfields office block

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at office block in Spitalfields, where a cooling tower on the roof is alight. Picture: London Fire Brigade
Drive 24