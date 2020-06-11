Rooftop fire at Spitalfields office block

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at office block in Spitalfields, where a cooling tower on the roof is alight. Picture: London Fire Brigade Archant

A Spitalfields office block was evacuated after a cooling tower on the roof of the building caught alight.

Around 65 people left the building in Bishopsgate shortly after 9am today (June 11) before London Fire Brigade crews arrived.

Four fire engines and 25 crew members were at the scene, with the brigade receiving 15 calls to the fire.

Half of the cooling tower, which is under refurbishment, was damaged.

The fire was under control by 10.19am and no injuries were reported.

Station commander Emma Carr, who was at the scene, said: “The alarm was raised by two police officers who saw smoke coming from the roof of the building and called the brigade.

“Road closures were put in place whilst crews worked to bring the fire under control.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated.