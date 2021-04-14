News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fire crews fight blaze at pub in Hackney Wick

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:34 AM April 14, 2021   
Firefighters at the pub with offices above it in White Post Lane, Hackney Wick

Firefighters were called to the pub with offices above it in White Post Lane, Hackney Wick just after midnight. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A barbecue is believed to have caused a fire at a pub in Hackney Wick overnight because it was placed too close to a wooden door.

Six fire engines and 40 crew members were called to the pub with offices above in White Post Lane at 12.09am today (Wednesday, April 14).

Half of an external storage area on the ground floor of the building and part of the first-floor offices and roof were damaged by the blaze. There were no reported injuries.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) 999 officers took 15 calls to the fire, which was under control shortly before 2am.

Sub Officer Cassius Frankson, who was at the scene, said: “Crews worked incredibly hard to quickly bring the fire under control.

“This incident shows just how important it is to place barbecues safely away from anything that could catch fire.

“It’s vital that you place them on level ground, far away from things like sheds, fences or trees and out of the reach of children and pets."

London Fire Brigade
Tower Hamlets News

