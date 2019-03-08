'Cable' fire in Cable Street causes disruption on London Overground at Shadwell
PUBLISHED: 13:42 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 26 July 2019
LFB
Trains on the London Overground had to give Shadwell a miss when smoke was seen filling the stairwell leading down to the station platforms.
Emergency crews from Shadwell fire station in Cable Street close by tackled a small cable fire in an electrical cupboard.
Trains were not stopping while the fire crew dealt with the incident, but were later back to normal after an hour when the fire was under control. There were no casualties.