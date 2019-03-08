Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

'Cable' fire in Cable Street causes disruption on London Overground at Shadwell

PUBLISHED: 13:42 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 26 July 2019

Fire crews arriving at Shadwell Overground station in Cable Street. Picture: LFB

Fire crews arriving at Shadwell Overground station in Cable Street. Picture: LFB

LFB

Trains on the London Overground had to give Shadwell a miss when smoke was seen filling the stairwell leading down to the station platforms.

Emergency crews from Shadwell fire station in Cable Street close by tackled a small cable fire in an electrical cupboard.

Trains were not stopping while the fire crew dealt with the incident, but were later back to normal after an hour when the fire was under control. There were no casualties.

Most Read

Body found in search for missing Shadwell Basin swimmer

Police searching for a missing man at Shadwell Basin have found a body. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Embleton provides update on Happe and O’s trialist Chambers

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe up against Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Embleton explains decision to take Alabi off O’s transfer list

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi and Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Search for swimmer who jumped into Shadwell Basin

Shadwell Basin. Picture: Google

Man detained with hospital order by judge after knife attacks at GP surgeries in Bow

Jeffrey Shing-lok Leung, 41, given indefinite hospital order for frenzied knife attacks at two Bow GP surgeries. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Body found in search for missing Shadwell Basin swimmer

Police searching for a missing man at Shadwell Basin have found a body. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Embleton provides update on Happe and O’s trialist Chambers

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe up against Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Embleton explains decision to take Alabi off O’s transfer list

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi and Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Search for swimmer who jumped into Shadwell Basin

Shadwell Basin. Picture: Google

Man detained with hospital order by judge after knife attacks at GP surgeries in Bow

Jeffrey Shing-lok Leung, 41, given indefinite hospital order for frenzied knife attacks at two Bow GP surgeries. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Orient set for emotional return to Brisbane Road

Tributes left in the dugout at Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road stadium following the death of Justin Edinburgh (pic: David Mirzoeff/PA Images).

‘Cable’ fire in Cable Street causes disruption on London Overground at Shadwell

Fire crews arriving at Shadwell Overground station in Cable Street. Picture: LFB

Appeal for votes as You Make It charity project reaches finals of National Lottery competition

You Make It has reached the finals of the National Lottery Awards. Picture: Ben Sage Photography

Police recover body of missing man from River Thames at Canary Wharf

Manelik Mimano's body was pulled from the river at Canary Wharf. Picture: MPS

Teenager stabbed in Bow

The teenager was stabbed in Knapp Road, Bow. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists