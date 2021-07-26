Fire Brigade deluged with calls for help as floods sweep east London

Published: 1:34 PM July 26, 2021

Flooding on the A12 at Gant's Hill - Credit: Saleh Ahmed/@SalehAhmed_SA

The 999 control centre at the London Fire Brigade took more than 1,000 calls to flooding incidents across London on Sunday.

Flooding at Hackney Wick - Credit: Callum Winn

East London was among the worst areas affected as downpours hit stations, roads and public transport as well as Whipps Cross Hospital.

Stratford was particularly impacted, with Pudding Mill Lane DLR station near the Olympic Park seeing floodwater surge through the ticket barriers.

Stepney Green, on the District and Hammersmith and City lines, was one of nine flooded Underground stations which had to be closed. Others included North Greenwich on the Jubilee line and South Woodford on the Central line.

Stranded bus passengers had to be rescued by a dinghy at Hackney Wick after the vehicle got into trouble in the rising water level on the banks of the River Lea.

Flooding also affected the A12 Blackwall Tunnel, which was closed.

Firefighters used specialist water rescue equipment at Whipps Cross Hospital.

Other incidents across London included people trapped in cars and homes, basement flooding and ceilings collapsing.

LFB control officers brought in “batch mobilising” to incidents where there was a risk to life and attended other calls as non-emergencies.

The Brigade warned about the danger in clearing up, such as the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning when generators are used to dry out buildings.