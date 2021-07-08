London Fire Brigade: 'Cameras should enforce LTN in Tower Hamlets'

Published: 8:15 PM July 8, 2021

Planters in the Barnet Grove area of the LTN - Credit: LDR Alastair Lockhart

Firefighters asked Tower Hamlets to use cameras to enforce its controversial low traffic neighbourhood (LTN) so the life-saving service is not impeded.

Planters and one-way streets - coined an LTN - were introduced to the Barnet Grove area of Tower Hamlets last year as part of Tower Hamlets Council’s Bethnal Green Liveable Streets scheme.

LTNs are being implemented in multiple areas across London to reduce pollution and rat-running through residential areas.

However, residents claim it has disrupted the work of emergency services accessing the area - something Tower Hamlets Council denies.

It says the section of Barnet Grove had previously no entry for emergency vehicles, and it is working with the emergency services to ensure acess.

Tower Hamlets Council’s plans for LTNs state emergency services should not be impacted by their introduction, but the London Fire Service has said it advised the authority to use cameras rather than roadblocks to enforce the new rules.

The LTN affects Columbia Road Market and has proved controversial among residents.

“I’ve seen a lot of emergency vehicles lost and wandering trying to access the estate,” said resident Julia Kuttner.

“Somebody on Wellington Road [adjoining Barnet Grove] had heart failure and there was a lost ambulance delayed between six and seven minutes, and a loved one of that person thought they were going to lose them.”

Another local, who did not want to be named, added: “The congestion of traffic around here is diabolical.

“Normally to get to my flat it will take me a minute – it’s taken half an hour."

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said each LTN is considered on a "case-by-case basis": "In Tower Hamlets, we were consulted on the scheme and our feedback was that the use of camera enforced closures would be preferable to physical barriers.

"We continue to work with the council and our emergency services partners to find a workable solution.”

A spokesperson for Tower Hamlets Council responded to suggestions that emergency services were impeded by the planters: “This section of Barnet Grove was previously a one-way road with no entry including for emergency vehicles.

“As part of the temporary changes, we’ve installed foldable bollards and relocated planters to retain emergency access and we’ve reviewed the parking bays to ensure parked vehicles would not block the path of emergency vehicles.

“We work with the emergency services to ensure any changes allow emergency access to all streets.”