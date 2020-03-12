Sixty firefighters tackling flat fire in Poplar

London Fire Brigade called to fire on Tweed Walk in Tower Hamlets. Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

Sixty firefighters are tackling a blaze in a sixth floor flat in Poplar.

Two people left the Tweed Walk property before the brigade arrived.

The brigade's 999 Control Officers have taken 22 calls to the fire after being called at 10.56am. Crews from from Stratford, Whitechapel, Homerton, Leytonstone, Dowgate and Bethnal Greeen fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

More to follow.