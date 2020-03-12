Search

Advanced search

Sixty firefighters tackling flat fire in Poplar

PUBLISHED: 13:04 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 12 March 2020

London Fire Brigade called to fire on Tweed Walk in Tower Hamlets. Picture: Mike Brooke

London Fire Brigade called to fire on Tweed Walk in Tower Hamlets. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

Sixty firefighters are tackling a blaze in a sixth floor flat in Poplar.

Two people left the Tweed Walk property before the brigade arrived.

You may also want to watch:

The brigade's 999 Control Officers have taken 22 calls to the fire after being called at 10.56am. Crews from from Stratford, Whitechapel, Homerton, Leytonstone, Dowgate and Bethnal Greeen fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

More to follow.

Most Read

Patient at The Royal London Hospital tests positive for coronavirus

The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel. Picture: Mike Brooke

Person tests postive for coronavirus in Tower Hamlets

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Man found dead in Bow after falling ill

A man was found dead in Caxton Road, Bow, after becoming unwell. Picture: Google

Three people stabbed in Bow

Three people were stabbed in Alfred Street, Bow. Picture: Google Maps

Number of coronavirus cases in Tower Hamlets increases to four

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Most Read

Patient at The Royal London Hospital tests positive for coronavirus

The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel. Picture: Mike Brooke

Person tests postive for coronavirus in Tower Hamlets

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Man found dead in Bow after falling ill

A man was found dead in Caxton Road, Bow, after becoming unwell. Picture: Google

Three people stabbed in Bow

Three people were stabbed in Alfred Street, Bow. Picture: Google Maps

Number of coronavirus cases in Tower Hamlets increases to four

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Embleton pleased with O’s front three combination in Cambridge win

Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates with teammates after scoring (pic Simon O'Connor)

Squash: ElShorbagy into St James’s Place Canary Wharf Classic last four

Mohamed ElShorbagy in action (pic Steve Line/squashpics.com)

Sixty firefighters tackling flat fire in Poplar

London Fire Brigade called to fire on Tweed Walk in Tower Hamlets. Picture: Mike Brooke

Operation Continuum: 14 people arrested in Mile End for drugs offences

Drugs seized as the Operation Continuum warrants were executed in Mile End. Picture: Met Police

School forced to re-run academy consultation after “conflict of interest” row

Cyril Jackson Primary School faced backlash from parents over its plans to become an academy. Picture: Google Streetview
Drive 24