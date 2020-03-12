Sixty firefighters tackling flat fire in Poplar
PUBLISHED: 13:04 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 12 March 2020
Mike Brooke
Sixty firefighters are tackling a blaze in a sixth floor flat in Poplar.
Two people left the Tweed Walk property before the brigade arrived.
The brigade's 999 Control Officers have taken 22 calls to the fire after being called at 10.56am. Crews from from Stratford, Whitechapel, Homerton, Leytonstone, Dowgate and Bethnal Greeen fire stations are at the scene.
The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.
More to follow.