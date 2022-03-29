News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Power cut chaos continues as Brigade battle electrical substation blaze

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:59 PM March 29, 2022
Fire at electrical substation in Poplar

A fire at a Poplar electrical substation has caused power cuts affecting around 38,000 people across east London - Credit: LFB

A power cut caused by a fire at an electrical substation in Poplar continues to cause havoc across east London.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) remains at the scene of the blaze in Castor Lane, which reportedly broke out just after 12.30 today (March 29).

Around 100 people were evacuated from an adjacent depot, while 1,500 students were evacuated from a college at the rear of the substation.

According to the LFB's latest update - posted at 4pm - there are now 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters at the scene.

Part of the ground floor of a two-storey electrical substation remains alight.

A 25-metre cordon is in place as a precaution.

Station commander Colin Digby, who is at the scene, said the power outages caused by the fire could affect around 38,000 customers.

Fire at electrical substation in Poplar causing chaos

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters remain at the scene; the fire's cause is not known at this time - Credit: LFB

The Blackwall, Rotherhithe and Limehouse Link tunnels were closed as a result of the power cut.

As of 4.27pm, TfL say the Blackwall Tunnel remains closed northbound but that southbound has now been reopened.

Motorists are advised to find alternative routes due to traffic.

The Rotherhithe Tunnel remains closed, as does the Limehouse Link Tunnel.

After being suspended, the DLR is now back up and running with minor delays.

Further information is awaited on when electricity will be restored.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. 

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Tower Hamlets News

