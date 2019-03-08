Firefighters put out rooftop blaze in Isle of Dogs

Around 40 fire fighters have put out a blaze on the roof of an Isle of Dogs residential building. Picture: @imrankhwaja/@Cryptomarc0. @imrankhwaja/@Cryptomarc0

Dramatic pictures have emerged of fire crews putting out a blaze on the 13th floor of a building in the Isle of Dogs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services found parts of the roof and decking alight after they were called at 5.30pm to the residential tower block on Limeharbour.

It took around 40 firefighters more than 45 minutes to put out the flames, which could be seen for miles, with pictures and video circulating on social media.

No injuries have been reported.