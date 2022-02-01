A man was rescued by firefighers after a fire broke out in on the third floor of a block of flats in Watts Street, Wapping - Credit: Google

A man was rescued by firefighters in the early hours of this morning after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Wapping.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called just after 2.30am today - February 1 - to tackle the blaze on the third floor of a residential building in Watts Street.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus to rescue the man via an internal staircase, and he was taken to hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation.

About 40 firefighters using six fire engines had the blaze under control within half an hour.

Part of a four-roomed flat on the third floor of the residential building was damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews from Shadwell and Whitechapel fire stations attended the scene.