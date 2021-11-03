News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fire breaks out in Isle of Dogs tower block

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 7:20 PM November 3, 2021
Fire crews called to Pier Street on Isle of Dogs

Fire crews called to Pier Street on Isle of Dogs - Credit: Google

Families were evacuated from a tower block in  east London when fire broke out on the top floors of the building on the Isle of Dogs.  

Six emergency fire crews arrived at Pier Street in Cubitt Town, next to Mudchute Farm, at around 4.15pm (November 3).  

The blaze began in a two-level maisonette on the seventh and eighth floors and was under control after an hour and 15 minutes, with no injuries reported. 

Crews arrived from Millwall, Plaistow, Shadwell and Whitechapel fire stations. The cause of the blaze is now being investigated.  

