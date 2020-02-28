Fire numbers continue to fall in Tower Hamlets as London figures reach record low

The London Fire Brigade. Picture: LFB

The number of fires in Tower Hamlets has almost halved in the last decade.

London Fire Brigade. Picture: Mike Brooke

New statistics released by the London Fire Brigade (LFB) show that the number of call-outs in the borough have dropped from 1,438 in 2010 to 721 in 2019.

2012 represented the first significant reduction, as fires fell to 1173 from 1464 in 2011.

Between 2012 - 2017 numbers fell gradually, save for one spike in 2015 where 1171 fires were recorded.

2017 saw fewer than 900 fires in Tower Hamlets for the first time, as LFB attended 878 incidents. This fell once again to 755 in 2018, and then to the present figure of 721.

It's not just Tower Hamlets where there has been a reduction - fires in London have reached the lowest level since records began.

Across the capital, fire numbers have reduced by 34 per cent in the last decade. In 2019 LFB attended 17,993 fires, down from 27,462 in 2010.

The Brigade attribute this reduction to an "integrated and targeted approach to fire safety", the positive impact of which has been felt in Tower Hamlets.

Engaging with a wide range of audiences has been crucial to achieving such reduced numbers in the borough.

In London last year LFB carried out 15,000 more home fire safety visits and saw 19,000 more school children than in 2010. They also work more closely with the construction industry to better influence the safety of buildings.

This approach is working; beyond the overall reduction of 34pc, home fires and car fires have decreased by 23pc and 38pc respectively.

LFB Assistant Commissioner for Fire Safety Dan Daly said: "The reduction in fires is testament to the hard work of our firefighters and in particular our fire safety teams who tirelessly push forward our commitment to prevent fires from happening in the first place."

Warning against complacency, Dan added that there is still work to do: "We will continue to target our messaging to achieve behavioural change and work with our partners to target our home fire safety visits to those most at risk from fire. It is also vital that regulations are changed to make buildings safer and more sprinklers fitted especially in purpose built residential blocks and homes of the vulnerable."