Bethnal Green firefighters awarded for assisting paramedics at street brawl

PUBLISHED: 17:17 05 April 2019

Five firefighters from the station in Bethnal Green have been commended for their actions at a street fight in Hackney. Crew manager Nick Sadler and firefighters Alex Cross, Gary Bird and Oliver Brickles were all awarded. Lewis Dyas also won a commendation but is not pictured. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

London Fire Brigade

A crew of firefighters who helped paramedics at a street brawl in Hackney have been commended by the London Fire Brigade.

In March last year, the five men were in traffic with their fire engine in Hackney when a fight broke out and around 20 men began attacking a car with glass bottles.

Firefighters Alex Cross and Gary Bird were both hit by an attacker who was trying to continue the assault.

The crew from Bethnal Green fire station stayed and helped fellow emergency workers until police arrived. They also gave first aid to two people who were injured.

Crew Manager Nick Sadler said: “This incident quickly unfolded in front of us when we were on the way back from another job.

“We didn’t think twice about stopping to help our ambulance service colleagues in what was an unpredictable and difficult situation.

“I’m very proud of the crew and how they dealt with this incident and we are honoured to receive the commendation.”

Crew manager Nick Sadler and firefighters Alex Cross, Gary Bird, Liam Dyas and Oliver Brickles were all awarded the Assistant Commissioner’s Certificate of Commendation for their ‘professionalism and calmness in a hostile, intimidating and violent situation’.

