Firefighters killed in action during the Blitz are remembered
PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 March 2019
Martin Sugarman
Three firefighters who died in action during the Second World War have been remembered on the anniversary of their deaths.
Hymen Feldman, George James Cook and John James Munday were part of a London Auxiliary Fire Service crew called to a blaze in Dod Street, Limehouse, in March 1941.
The men were among five on the roof of the burning building when it gave way, throwing three of them into the neaby canal and badly injuring the other two.
It is believed a bomb landed nearby and exploded, with the blast causing the sudden collapse of the building.
The bodies of the three firefighters - Mr Feldman, Mr Cook and Mr Munday - were later recovered from the water, all having drowned.
To mark the 78th anniversary of their death, a memorial plaque at the corner of Burdett Road and Dod Street was rededicated.
The ceremony was organised by charity Firemen Remembered and attended by Poplar and Limehouse MP Jim Fitzpatrick, chairman of the Nelson Street Synagogue Leon Silver and representatives from the London Fire Brigade.