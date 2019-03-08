Search

Firefighters killed in action during the Blitz are remembered

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 March 2019

Firefighters honour three men who were killed while tackling a blaze in Limehouse during the Blitz. Picture: Martin Sugarman

Firefighters honour three men who were killed while tackling a blaze in Limehouse during the Blitz. Picture: Martin Sugarman

Martin Sugarman

Three firefighters who died in action during the Second World War have been remembered on the anniversary of their deaths.

The plaque on the corner of Burdett Road and Dod Street. Picture: Martin SugarmanThe plaque on the corner of Burdett Road and Dod Street. Picture: Martin Sugarman

Hymen Feldman, George James Cook and John James Munday were part of a London Auxiliary Fire Service crew called to a blaze in Dod Street, Limehouse, in March 1941.

The men were among five on the roof of the burning building when it gave way, throwing three of them into the neaby canal and badly injuring the other two.

It is believed a bomb landed nearby and exploded, with the blast causing the sudden collapse of the building.

The bodies of the three firefighters - Mr Feldman, Mr Cook and Mr Munday - were later recovered from the water, all having drowned.

To mark the 78th anniversary of their death, a memorial plaque at the corner of Burdett Road and Dod Street was rededicated.

The ceremony was organised by charity Firemen Remembered and attended by Poplar and Limehouse MP Jim Fitzpatrick, chairman of the Nelson Street Synagogue Leon Silver and representatives from the London Fire Brigade.

