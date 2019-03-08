Firefighters rescue fox trapped next to canal

Firefighters and RSPCA inspectors with Dave the fox. Picture: LFB LFB

A curious fox cub had to be rescued by firefighters after getting stranded by the side of a canal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dave the fox was rescued with the help of a boat. Picture: LFB Dave the fox was rescued with the help of a boat. Picture: LFB

The animal - dubbed Dave by RSPCA inspectors - had jumped down onto some man-made reed beds along the Limehouse Cut and couldn't get back up to the bank.

The RSPCA, who were initially called to the scene, were unable to rescue the stricken fox, so called for help from the London Fire Brigade - who used an emergency resuce boat to take the inspectors out to reach Dave.

You may also want to watch:

Station manager Richard Wyatt explained: "There was a nest down there so we think he was after his lunch.

"He kept jumping to different sections and eventually ended up in the water.

"He was quite a slippery little character who almost outfoxed us but with a bit of team work with the RSPCA we managed to reach him with the nets they had."

He encouraged people to call the RSPCA first if they see an animal trapped or in distress but added: "Firefighters love animals too and we are always happy to assist if the RSPCA require our assistance and specialist equipment."