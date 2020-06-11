Search

Advanced search

Charity First Love Foundation fears funding won’t keep up with demand

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 June 2020

First Love Foundation CEO Denise Bentley. Picture: First Love Foundation

First Love Foundation CEO Denise Bentley. Picture: First Love Foundation

Archant

A charity supporting the vulnerable in one of London’s most deprived areas has seen a 900 percent increase in people turning to it but fears its funding levels won’t be enough to cope with demand.

The First Love Foundation in Tower Hamlets has offered emergency advice, support and food to thousands of people through its Enabling Lives Programme since it launched in 2010.

It saw a swell of donations in the first few weeks of the lockdown, but said they are now tapering off while demand continues to increase.

First Love receives no statutory funding and relies solely on personal and corporate donations.

CEO Denise Bentley said: “Covid-19 hit the borough of Tower Hamlets extremely hard. Everywhere has been affected but Tower Hamlets has the highest rate of child poverty in the UK.

“Children and adults who were already struggling have been pushed further into a disadvantaged place because of the direct, or indirect, impact of this virus.

“We’ve had to scale up our services and change the way we operate, hugely, to accommodate for this increase and to provide our service.

You may also want to watch:

“This meant some very quick changes.

“Somehow, we managed to do it. But it must be said – we aren’t happy or proud that our service is more in need than ever.

“Our biggest challenge now is sustaining our newly-scaled level of operation.”

Although First Love does provide food to those in need, it also offers a holistic model of support to help people begin living independently again so they will not require long-term charitable support.

Ms Bentley added: “Charities are heavily underfunded.

“The government could make an instant impact by allocating more funding directly to the small charity sector, which has been disproportionately affected.

“All the time there is a need, we will continue operations at this current scale.

“In order for us to do so, we need public donations to continue.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Knife and sword found after reports of shots being fired in Shadwell

Police were called to the junction of Cable Street and Hardinge Street. Picture: Google Maps

Calls to remove slave trader Sir John Cass’s name from East End

Sir John Cass Red Coat School, Stepney Way. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Slave owner’s statue could be removed from West India Quay tonight

The Robert Milligan statue in West India Quay. Picture: Getty Images

Petition launched to remove statue of slave owner from West India Quay

The Robert Milligan statue in West India Quay. Picture: Getty Images

‘Sivill House is clearly valued’: Bethnal Green tower block receives listed status

Sivill House has been listed. Picture: Google

Most Read

Knife and sword found after reports of shots being fired in Shadwell

Police were called to the junction of Cable Street and Hardinge Street. Picture: Google Maps

Calls to remove slave trader Sir John Cass’s name from East End

Sir John Cass Red Coat School, Stepney Way. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Slave owner’s statue could be removed from West India Quay tonight

The Robert Milligan statue in West India Quay. Picture: Getty Images

Petition launched to remove statue of slave owner from West India Quay

The Robert Milligan statue in West India Quay. Picture: Getty Images

‘Sivill House is clearly valued’: Bethnal Green tower block receives listed status

Sivill House has been listed. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Charity First Love Foundation fears funding won’t keep up with demand

First Love Foundation CEO Denise Bentley. Picture: First Love Foundation

Rice, Kane, Alli named in Barnes’ Best England XI

John Barnes has revealed his best England XI

Roll on Royal Ascot!

Ryan Moore riding Love (right, blue/orange) to victory in the Qipco 1000 Guineas Stakes at Newmarket Racecourse

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 11

Heather Watson in action at Wimbledon

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs set for £1billion loss

The Premier League trophy.
Drive 24