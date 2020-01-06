Search

Advanced search

'Man and wife? No, we're equal' say Tower Hamlets' first mixed sex civil partnership couple

PUBLISHED: 17:29 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:56 06 January 2020

Rachel and Jonny are the first mixed sex couple recognised as a civil partnership by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: LBTH

Rachel and Jonny are the first mixed sex couple recognised as a civil partnership by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: LBTH

LBTH

Barrister Rachel Barrett and civil servant Jonny Richards are the first mixed sex couple to sign a civil partnership at Tower Hamlets Register Office.

Barrister Rachel Barrett and civil servant Jonny Richards are the first mixed sex couple to sign a civil partnership at Tower Hamlets Register Office.

The couple have been together for 16 years living in Bow, but never got married.

Instead, they are the first mixed sex couple to register their relationship with Tower Hamlets Council in a brief ceremony at Bromley Public Hall on New Year's Eve.

This follows a change in the law allowing such civil partnerships. Gay couples have had that legal right for several years.

"Equality in the law has been established," Jonny said. "This allows people to redefine the social norms and be able to enter into truly equal partnerships."

"We didn't want a basic civil marriage," Jonny added. "This would still tie us to the language of the state recognising us as 'husband' and 'wife' rather than equal partners."

The couple have congratulations from the Mayor of Tower Hamlets who now wants more couples to step up to the plate for civil partnerships.

Most Read

Bromley by Bow principal and Mile End community worker recognised in New Year’s Honours

Charlie Kennard has been awarded an MBE and Matthew Otubu has scooped a BEM in the New Year's Honours list. Picture: Charlie Kennard/Success Photography

Little Finlay in no rush to be first Mile End baby born on New Year’s Day

Finlay Zhu-Ko arrives opposite Parliament. Picture: St Thomas's Trust

Appeal for help to find girl, 16, missing from her East End home

Farida Begum was reported missing from her home. Picture: MPS

Coroner slams signs banning swimming in Shadwell Basin after student drowns

Shadwell Basin dock. Picture: Google

‘Man and wife? No, we’re equal’ say Tower Hamlets’ first mixed sex civil partnership couple

Rachel and Jonny are the first mixed sex couple recognised as a civil partnership by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: LBTH

Most Read

Bromley by Bow principal and Mile End community worker recognised in New Year’s Honours

Charlie Kennard has been awarded an MBE and Matthew Otubu has scooped a BEM in the New Year's Honours list. Picture: Charlie Kennard/Success Photography

Little Finlay in no rush to be first Mile End baby born on New Year’s Day

Finlay Zhu-Ko arrives opposite Parliament. Picture: St Thomas's Trust

Appeal for help to find girl, 16, missing from her East End home

Farida Begum was reported missing from her home. Picture: MPS

Coroner slams signs banning swimming in Shadwell Basin after student drowns

Shadwell Basin dock. Picture: Google

‘Man and wife? No, we’re equal’ say Tower Hamlets’ first mixed sex civil partnership couple

Rachel and Jonny are the first mixed sex couple recognised as a civil partnership by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: LBTH

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Arsenal to visit West Ham in FA Women’s Cup

Lisa Evans of Arsenal holds off Laura Vetterlein of West Ham at Meadow Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

London Lions crash out of the BBL Trophy to Solent Kestrels

London Lions Justin Robinson on the ball against the Solent Kestrels (Pic: Graham Hodges)

West Ham take the FA Cup seriously at last as they beat Gillingham

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller in action during the FA Cup third round match at Priestfield Stadium, Gillingham.

Essex Senior League: Ilford, Tower Hamlers and Clapton suffer defeats

Action from Tower Hamlets clash with Hashtag United at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Cat that survived 130 miles in car engine to get new home

This cat was found in the engine of a car that had travelled from Birmingham. Picture: Celia Hammond Animal Trust
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists