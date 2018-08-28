Search

More mums-to-be opt for home births in first year of new Tower Hamlets service

PUBLISHED: 14:17 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:45 14 January 2019

"Home births are a no brainer," says Jessica Mears, seen with baby Idris and midwife Ilene Olanrewaju. Picture: Barts NHS Trust

Barts

More women than ever are opting to have their babies delivered by midwives at home rather than hospital since Tower Hamlets home birth service was launched a year ago.

Another home birth mum... Zoe Prien with baby Evie. Picture: Barts NHS TrustAnother home birth mum... Zoe Prien with baby Evie. Picture: Barts NHS Trust

The midwife home birth team has helped 37 new mums so far, compared with 22 in 2017.

They included Jessica Mears who gave birth to her third child, a boy called Idris.

“It was a ‘no brainer’,” she said. “Juggling work and kids is stressful enough without having to juggle getting to and from hospital. Having the midwives visit me at home for all my appointments made the whole process less stressful.”

A drop-in session for expectant mums to meet midwives as part of a campaign for more home births is being held at Mile End children’s centre on the last Monday of every month, 1-4pm.

The service was started by Barts Health NHS Trust alongside other maternity options at the Royal London in Whitechapel and the Barkantine centre on the Isle of Dogs.

Home births are being recommended as an option for women with low-risk pregnancies who have given birth before. Labour is often shorter, with babies arriving in the world in a more relaxed environment.

