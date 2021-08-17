Sprinklers 'helped suppress' fire at Isle of Dogs tower block

Published: 6:37 PM August 17, 2021

A fire broke out in a flat on the 37th floor of a building in Marsh Wall, Isle of Dogs. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Sprinklers helped suppress a fire at a residential tower block on the Isle of Dogs.

London Fire Brigade was called to Marsh Wall, next to Canary Wharf, shortly after 2pm today (Tuesday, August 17).

A fire in a flat on the 37th floor of the building was under control about half an hour later.

Tower Hamlets borough Commander Richard Tapp said: “The engineered fire safety solutions inside the building, including the sprinkler system, made a big difference in containing the fire and limiting its impact.

"A number of people evacuated from the fire floor but other residents remained in their unaffected flats.

"The firefighters that attended worked quickly and the vast majority of residents were back inside their flats within an hour of the first call."

The fire damaged a small part of the flat and there were no reported injuries.

It's believed the fire was caused by an unattended candle.

"Sprinklers are the only fire safety system that detects a fire, suppresses a fire and raises the alarm," Mr Tapp added.

“They save lives and protect property and they are especially important where there are vulnerable residents who would find it difficult to escape, like those with mobility problems.”