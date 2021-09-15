Two men rescued from Shadwell flat fire
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
Firefighters rescued two people from a blaze at a flat in Shadwell.
The men were treated at the scene by ambulance crews after suffering from smoke inhalation.
It’s believed the fire in Shadwell Gardens on Saturday morning (September 11) was accidental and caused by an unattended candle.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Candles, incense sticks and oil burners are one of the most common causes of fire.
“It’s really important that you never leave them unattended and keep them away from anything that could catch fire, such as curtains, furniture or clothes.”
Part of the four-roomed flat on the third floor of the building was damaged by the fire.
The brigade was called shortly after 8am and the fire was under control within half an hour.
Three fire engines and 15 crew members attended the scene.