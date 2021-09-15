News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Two men rescued from Shadwell flat fire

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:27 PM September 15, 2021   
Flats in Shadwell Gardens, Shadwell

Firefighters were called to a flat in Shadwell Gardens in Shadwell shortly after 8am on Saturday. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters rescued two people from a blaze at a flat in Shadwell.

The men were treated at the scene by ambulance crews after suffering from smoke inhalation.

It’s believed the fire in Shadwell Gardens on Saturday morning (September 11) was accidental and caused by an unattended candle. 

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Candles, incense sticks and oil burners are one of the most common causes of fire. 

“It’s really important that you never leave them unattended and keep them away from anything that could catch fire, such as curtains, furniture or clothes.” 

You may also want to watch:

Part of the four-roomed flat on the third floor of the building was damaged by the fire.

The brigade was called shortly after 8am and the fire was under control within half an hour.

Three fire engines and 15 crew members attended the scene. 

London Fire Brigade
Tower Hamlets News

