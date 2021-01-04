Man escapes Shoreditch flat fire
Published: 11:29 AM January 4, 2021
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
Twenty-five people left a building in Shoreditch after a fire broke out in a flat.
The ground floor flat in Swanfield Street was badly damaged by the blaze on Saturday night (January 2), with a man escaping the property uninjured before the fire brigade arrived.
The brigade was called at 9.10pm and crews had the fire under control about an hour later.
Four fire engines and around 25 crew members from Shoreditch, Bethnal Green, Shadwell and Whitechapel fire stations were at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus