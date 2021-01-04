News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man escapes Shoreditch flat fire

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:29 AM January 4, 2021   
A London firefighters walks into a ground floor flat in Swanfield Street, Shoreditch, which was badly damaged by fire.

The fire brigade was called to Swanfield Street in Shoreditch at 9.10pm on Saturday, January 2 after a blaze broke out in a ground floor flat. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Twenty-five people left a building in Shoreditch after a fire broke out in a flat.

The ground floor flat in Swanfield Street was badly damaged by the blaze on Saturday night (January 2), with a man escaping the property uninjured before the fire brigade arrived.

The brigade was called at 9.10pm and crews had the fire under control about an hour later.

Four fire engines and around 25 crew members from Shoreditch, Bethnal Green, Shadwell and Whitechapel fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

