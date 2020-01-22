Search

Floyd Mayweather Q&A night at York Hall, Bethnal Green

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 January 2020

Floyd Mayweather will come to York Hall for a Q&A. Picture: Daniel Hambury/PA

Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather is coming to the York Hall, Bethnal Green and some lucky fans will get to have their photo taken with him. But it will cost.

Widely considered to be one of the greatest ever boxers - winning all of his 50 bouts - Mayweather is now set to tour the UK with his Legendary Icon Tour 2020 to give boxing fans the chance to meet the champion and hear in his own words how he became one of the most decorated fighters in the world.

He will be at the York Hall, Old Ford Road, on Wednesday, March 4

As well as telling stories from his incredible career, fans can expect a tell-all Q&A with some great punchlines.

Tickets range from £323 for a front row seat, a signed Floyd Mayweather glove and a professional photo with the champ.

The cheapest tickets are £38 for upstairs balcony seating for the show.

The 42-year-old featherweight from Michigan is one of the most successful pay-per-view boxers of all time, in any sport and is nicknamed "Money" Mayweather.

During his career, he held multiple world titles in five weight classes and the lineal championship in four weight classes (twice at welterweight), and retired with an undefeated record. As an amateur, Mayweather won a bronze medal in the featherweight division at the 1996 Olympics

He topped the Forbes and Sports Illustrated lists of the 50 highest-paid athletes of 2012 and 2013, and the Forbes list again in both 2014 and 2015,listing him as the highest paid athlete in the world.

He founded his own boxing promotional firm, Mayweather Promotions, in 2006 and has generated approximately 24 million pay-per-view buys.

Throughout his career, he has generated $1.67billion in revenue, surpassing the likes of former top pay-per-view performers such as Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis.

Born into a family of boxers, boxing was second nature.

His father, Floyd Mayweather Senior, was a heavyweight contender who fought Hall of Famer Sugar Ray Leonard.

His uncles Jeff and Roger Mayweather were professional boxers, Roger winning two world championships, as well as fighting Hall of Famers Julio César Chávez, Pernell Whitake and others.

The York Hall show starts at 7pm.

