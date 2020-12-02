Food banks in Christmas appeal for cash to feed East End families in need

Volunteers at Poplar's First Love food bank during lockdown. Picture: First Love Foundation First Love Foundation

An emergency appeal for cash to help stock up 31 East End food banks to cope during the Covid-19 crisis in the run-up to Christmas has been launched by Tower Hamlets Council.

Volunteer Denise Bentley... running foodbank for families in need. Picture: Daniel Hanbury Volunteer Denise Bentley... running foodbank for families in need. Picture: Daniel Hanbury

The appeal is asking business and households for donations in response to the huge increase in numbers of people needing help during the pandemic.

Many food banks have reached crisis point and will be unable to continue supporting those in need without urgent support.

The council has already distributed 190 tonnes of food since the start of the pandemic and invested almost £1 million through its resident support scheme. But the need is greater than ever this year.

Mayor John Biggs who cut ribbon to open food bank in Limehouse in November, now appealling for cash... "We've seen the East End spirit response to Covid-19". Picture: LBTH Mayor John Biggs who cut ribbon to open food bank in Limehouse in November, now appealling for cash... "We've seen the East End spirit response to Covid-19". Picture: LBTH

“We’ve seen the East End spirit response to Covid-19,” mayor John Biggs said. “It will make a huge difference to vulnerable people in the East End.

“Supporting people through the pandemic is our priority, making sure people have food. We are asking everyone who feels able to make donations to our urgent appeal.”

The council has set a target of raising £5,000 a month to help the 31 food banks plan their support.

Volunteer stocking up food bank in Limehouse which opened in November. Picture: LBTH Volunteer stocking up food bank in Limehouse which opened in November. Picture: LBTH

Cllr Mufeedah Bustin, cabinet member for social inclusion, said: “Food banks have seen an unprecedented increase in demand this year. It has been challenging for everyone, but no family should be without essentials.”

Wellwishers to the emergency food appeal can go online to make donations. Spacehive is waiving its fee.

An appeal is also being made for volunteers to sign up through the Tower Hamlets volunteer centre, which has already attracted 2,300 people since the start of the pandemic, playing a role in the community response to Covid-19.

Aerold Bentley, co-founder of First Love foodbank which had 700pc rise in demand, delivering outside entrance to block of flats during lockdown. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas Aerold Bentley, co-founder of First Love foodbank which had 700pc rise in demand, delivering outside entrance to block of flats during lockdown. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas

The 31 foodbanks involved in the appeal are: Bethnal Green food bank (St Matthew’s) , Bow Food Bank, Burdett FC Food Store, Canvas café, Cayley Primary School, Christ Church Poplar, Darul Ummah Mosque, Manorfield Primary School, Dorset Community Association, Ensign seamen’s mission, First Love Foundation, Gallery Café, Good Shepherd Mission, Jesuit refugee service, Legendary community club, Limehouse Aid, Limehouse Project, Luke House, Neighbours in Poplar, New Belvedere House, Our Forgotten Neighbours, Salvation Army, St Anne’s Church, St Elizabeth, St Hilda’s East, St Luke’s, Stebon Primary School, Wadajir Somali centre, Weavers Community Forum, Women’s Inclusive Team and Young Stars Elite.