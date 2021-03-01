News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Food boxes 'only way to defeat Covid in lockdown' say Isle of Dogs volunteers

Mike Brooke

Published: 10:00 AM March 1, 2021    Updated: 10:41 AM March 1, 2021
Volunteers on the Isle of Dogs distributing food boxes

A “mega food distribution” to beat isolation is being run by volunteers on the Isle of Dogs to reach households in lockdown. 

Food supplies ready to go out to isolated families 

Members of the Island Network of voluntary groups were out at the weekend taking food packs to those staying indoors, including the elderly, disabled and anyone in poverty.  

The volunteers are also planning to distribute packs today, Monday, March 1, to primary schools in the area to be given to the most needy.  

Island Network chair Maium Talukdar... leads volunteers serving the needy during lockdown

“A mega distribution is the only way we will defeat this Covid virus,” Island Network chair Maium Talukdar said. “We are working to serve the needy people during this difficult time.” 

Volunteers preparing food packs for families in isolation on Isle of Dogs

Around 600 boxes were packed with foods, long-life milk and even toilet rolls, paid for by the Spot Project. Island Network which has distributed 33,000 parcels since the lockdown is appealing for anyone who has a neighbour who would benefit to call 07983 798791 or email Islandnetwork1@gmail.com 

Tower Hamlets News

person
Logo Icon
person
Author Picture Icon
