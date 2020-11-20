Search

Advanced search

New Food Store in Limehouse sorts your household bills into the bargain

PUBLISHED: 02:01 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 02:01 20 November 2020

Mayor John Biggs cuts the ribbon to open the new Food Store project at Thomas Road in Limehouse. Picture: Poplar Harca

Mayor John Biggs cuts the ribbon to open the new Food Store project at Thomas Road in Limehouse. Picture: Poplar Harca

Harca

A community Food Store has opened its doors in Limehouse for families to shop for groceries at a fraction of the price and get their household budgets put in order at the same time.

Stocking up... more than just a food bank, this comes with financial advice on managing the household bills. Picture: Poplar HarcaStocking up... more than just a food bank, this comes with financial advice on managing the household bills. Picture: Poplar Harca

The families pay a weekly £3.50 for a three-month membership which gets them access to surplus healthy foods and support with debt and welfare benefits advice.

The Food Store which opened at Poplar Harca organisation’s Limborough House in Thomas Road, off Burdett Road, offers longer-term support than ordinary food banks with help on how to manage household debts.

“This marks a step up from our food bank scheme,” Food Store’s chief Masoom Ahmed said. “This pilot provides holistic support to weather the impact of food poverty and find the way to prosperous lives.”

The families are referred to the scheme for three months based on need by social agencies and housing associations. Its advisors then put them in touch with finance experts to help with their household budgeting.

Well stocked healthy produce at the Food Store in Picture: Poplar HarcaWell stocked healthy produce at the Food Store in Picture: Poplar Harca

The scheme is being managed by Burdett football club, one of the organisations in the Burdett Mutual Aid group during the height of the pandemic, backed by Poplar Harca which provided the space and Tower Hamlets Council providing the cash. The project runs until October next year, part of the town hall’s Tackling Poverty programme.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Covid walk-in test centre on our doorstep risks infecting more people’ Tower Hamlets petitioners fear

Stallholder Mohammed Anayet angry at Covid test centre so close to Watney market affecting trade...

Evicted artist sleeping on the streets after her Isle of Dogs home is declared unfit to live in

Kay Cargill's first-floor home... riddled with damp. Picture: Google

36 years for gang who fractured man’s skull in Bow racist attack

From top left: Kara, Patel, a teenager, Jada, Mansha and Mohammed were all sentenced

Jailed: Poplar student caught with homemade double-barrelled handgun

The homemade handgun Kenneth Okafor was caught carrying at All Saints DLR station. Picture: British Transport Police

Man from Bow convicted of murder in row over two bottles of rum

James Rochester, of Bow, was found guilty of murdering Lennox Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Covid walk-in test centre on our doorstep risks infecting more people’ Tower Hamlets petitioners fear

Stallholder Mohammed Anayet angry at Covid test centre so close to Watney market affecting trade...

Evicted artist sleeping on the streets after her Isle of Dogs home is declared unfit to live in

Kay Cargill's first-floor home... riddled with damp. Picture: Google

36 years for gang who fractured man’s skull in Bow racist attack

From top left: Kara, Patel, a teenager, Jada, Mansha and Mohammed were all sentenced

Jailed: Poplar student caught with homemade double-barrelled handgun

The homemade handgun Kenneth Okafor was caught carrying at All Saints DLR station. Picture: British Transport Police

Man from Bow convicted of murder in row over two bottles of rum

James Rochester, of Bow, was found guilty of murdering Lennox Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Leyton Orient boss Embleton ‘envious’ Harrogate can build on promotion success

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

New Food Store in Limehouse sorts your household bills into the bargain

Mayor John Biggs cuts the ribbon to open the new Food Store project at Thomas Road in Limehouse. Picture: Poplar Harca

West Ham Women confirm exit of boss Beard

West Ham manager Matt Beard during West Ham United Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 15th November 2020

Orient have to start improving defensively says boss Embleton

Hector Kyprianou, Leyton Orient out jumps Tommy Smith, Colchester United with the aid of a push during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020

Charlton Women 0 West Ham Women 4

Emily van Egmond (R) and Alisha Lehmann of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 15th November 2020