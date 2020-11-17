Search

Advanced search

Foodbank appeal: east London shoppers urged to donate for families in need at Christmas

PUBLISHED: 14:19 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:19 17 November 2020

Eggsactly... Appeal for east London's supermarket shoppers to donate to foodbanks for those in need this Christmas. Picture: Madeleine Penfold

Eggsactly... Appeal for east London's supermarket shoppers to donate to foodbanks for those in need this Christmas. Picture: Madeleine Penfold

Madeleine Penfold

Shoppers are being urged to help people in need this Christmas by donating food in the country’s biggest collection by supermarket bosses in east London.

Collection point for supermarket Christmas appeal with Tesco donating another 20pc on top of what shoppers give. Picture: Madeleine PenfoldCollection point for supermarket Christmas appeal with Tesco donating another 20pc on top of what shoppers give. Picture: Madeleine Penfold

It is being launched by the Tesco chain at branches like the huge Bromley-by-Bow store for families who register to get food at less than a third the price.

The three-day appeal starts on November 19 with shoppers being asked to give long-life products for foodbanks and charities like the Trussell Trust and FareShare to help families who cannot afford to feed themselves. The supermarket tops up these donations by 20 per cent.

Items available include meat, fish, fruit and vegetables, as well as canned and boxed cupboard staples such as pasta and baked beans.

The food collection runs until Saturday, November 21, at the front of Tesco stores in Bromley-by-Bow, off the A12 Blackwall Tunnel approach road, and elsewehere.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Covid walk-in test centre on our doorstep risks infecting more people’ Tower Hamlets petitioners fear

Stallholder Mohammed Anayet angry at Covid test centre so close to Watney market affecting trade...

Evicted artist sleeping on the streets after her Isle of Dogs home is declared unfit to live in

Kay Cargill's first-floor home... riddled with damp. Picture: Google

36 years for gang who fractured man’s skull in Bow racist attack

From top left: Kara, Patel, a teenager, Jada, Mansha and Mohammed were all sentenced

Jailed: Poplar student caught with homemade double-barrelled handgun

The homemade handgun Kenneth Okafor was caught carrying at All Saints DLR station. Picture: British Transport Police

Man from Bow convicted of murder in row over two bottles of rum

James Rochester, of Bow, was found guilty of murdering Lennox Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Covid walk-in test centre on our doorstep risks infecting more people’ Tower Hamlets petitioners fear

Stallholder Mohammed Anayet angry at Covid test centre so close to Watney market affecting trade...

Evicted artist sleeping on the streets after her Isle of Dogs home is declared unfit to live in

Kay Cargill's first-floor home... riddled with damp. Picture: Google

36 years for gang who fractured man’s skull in Bow racist attack

From top left: Kara, Patel, a teenager, Jada, Mansha and Mohammed were all sentenced

Jailed: Poplar student caught with homemade double-barrelled handgun

The homemade handgun Kenneth Okafor was caught carrying at All Saints DLR station. Picture: British Transport Police

Man from Bow convicted of murder in row over two bottles of rum

James Rochester, of Bow, was found guilty of murdering Lennox Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Des O’Connor, poor kid from Stepney who went on to steal the nation’s heart

Des O'Connor... East End's favourite entertainer, born Stepney 1932, died November 14, 2020. Picture: PA

Foodbank appeal: east London shoppers urged to donate for families in need at Christmas

Eggsactly... Appeal for east London's supermarket shoppers to donate to foodbanks for those in need this Christmas. Picture: Madeleine Penfold

London Lions bounce back against Sheffield Sharks

London Lions in action against Sheffield Sharks (Pic: Graham Hodges)

West Ham boss Beard ‘sorry’ to see his side go unrewarded against Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion's Libby Bance (left) and West Ham United's Laura Vetterlein battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Chigwell Construction Stadium, Dagenham.

Leyton Orient boss Embleton says poor defending proved costly at Colchester

Louis Dennis, Leyton Orient under pressure from Cohen Bramall, Colchester United during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020