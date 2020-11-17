Foodbank appeal: east London shoppers urged to donate for families in need at Christmas

Shoppers are being urged to help people in need this Christmas by donating food in the country’s biggest collection by supermarket bosses in east London.

It is being launched by the Tesco chain at branches like the huge Bromley-by-Bow store for families who register to get food at less than a third the price.

The three-day appeal starts on November 19 with shoppers being asked to give long-life products for foodbanks and charities like the Trussell Trust and FareShare to help families who cannot afford to feed themselves. The supermarket tops up these donations by 20 per cent.

Items available include meat, fish, fruit and vegetables, as well as canned and boxed cupboard staples such as pasta and baked beans.

The food collection runs until Saturday, November 21, at the front of Tesco stores in Bromley-by-Bow, off the A12 Blackwall Tunnel approach road, and elsewehere.