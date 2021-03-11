Published: 2:00 PM March 11, 2021 Updated: 2:10 PM March 11, 2021

One of the two tiny fox cubs discovered in construction machinery on City Road building site - Credit: RSPCA

Two tiny fox cubs discovered by builders on a construction site in Shoreditch have been rescued by the RSPCA.

The cubs were found inside machinery, so the builders had to move them quickly to get them to safety before calling the animal welfare charity to the site in City Road.

Moved to safety and comfort before RSPCA arrive... the fox cubs found on building site in Shoreditch - Credit: RSPCA

“These little cubs, just a few weeks old, were lucky they were found when they were,” RSPCA inspector Shahnaz Ahmad said. “Growing up on a busy construction site is not the safest place for them.

“Sadly, there was no sign of their mum. It could be that she was spooked and left the cubs or perhaps was in a road accident and these cubs are orphaned.”

The cubs need their mother’s milk, so they were taken to a wildlife hospital where they are now being hand-reared.

But the RSPCA warns that “not all young animals need rescuing” and many would be better off left where they are as the parents are usually nearby, although it is always grateful receiving calls from the public.

The organisation’s wildlife scientific officer Evangeline Button explained: “Young animals have a much greater chance of survival if they remain with their mothers. Our advice if anyone sees a lone baby animal is to monitor the situation from a distance as they may not need rescuing — unless they are obviously injured or in immediate danger from predators or traffic.”

Cubs are probably fine if their eyes are open. The parents will usually be nearby. Only move them to a safe spot nearby if they are in immediate danger on a road or somewhere exposed and to handle them as little as possible, is their advice.

Attempts are always made to reunite cubs with their parents. The public is asked to leave cubs where they are if possible and call for advice, and perhaps put dog food and water down nearby, while checking again after 24 hours. Foxes that become used to humans do not survive in the wild and cubs should only be taken into captivity as a last resort, they point out.

The RSPCA can be called for advice on 0300 1234 999.