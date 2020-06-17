Search

Advanced search

Video

‘Inequalities are literally killing people’ — Bethnal Green and Bow MP says government must go beyond providing free school meals

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 June 2020

MP for Bethnal Green and Bow, Rushanara Ali, has called for urgent action into deep-rooted causes of inequality, following government u-turn on providing free school meals. Picture: Rushanara Ali MP

MP for Bethnal Green and Bow, Rushanara Ali, has called for urgent action into deep-rooted causes of inequality, following government u-turn on providing free school meals. Picture: Rushanara Ali MP

FREE TO USE

MP Rushanara Ali has called for governmental action to deal with the “deep-rooted causes” of inequality, arguing that such imbalances are “literally killing people”.

The representative for Bethnal Green and Bow was speaking at yesterday’s Opposite Day Debate, which came just after prime minister Boris Johnson performed a u-turn on providing free school meals during the summer.

You may also want to watch:

In praising the efforts of footballer Marcus Rashford, Ms Ali criticised the government for being “dragged kicking and screaming” to this concession.

She condemned the lack of “instinct to protect those children”; adding that being pressured into a u-turn “shows a moral bankruptcy beyond belief”.

The MP used this opportunity to demand action beyond the continued provision of free meals, such as scrapping the two-child policy limit and dealing with city housing costs.

These are the issues that “condemn families to poverty”, said Ms Ali, with child hunger a symptom of that deprivation.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police stop suspected ‘child sex party’ at kebab shop in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Police received a tip off about the alleged party. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Payback time for leaseholder caught renting out his Spitalfields council flat as a holiday let

So close to the City... tempting to rent out your council flat as a holiday let. Picture: Google

Foundation named after slave trader Sir John Cass to change its name after 300 years

A foundation named after a slave trader is to change its name. Sir John Cass's Foundation announced the move today (June 16). Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Tower Hamlets death toll among highest in the country

Deaths from Covid-19 in Brent highest rates in the country. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Bethnal Green woman who has been shielding calls for clarity about new lockdown measures

Bethnal Green freelance artist Sarah Davis, 29, says leaving her home after shielding for 12 weeks during the coronavirus pandemic is

Most Read

Police stop suspected ‘child sex party’ at kebab shop in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Police received a tip off about the alleged party. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Payback time for leaseholder caught renting out his Spitalfields council flat as a holiday let

So close to the City... tempting to rent out your council flat as a holiday let. Picture: Google

Foundation named after slave trader Sir John Cass to change its name after 300 years

A foundation named after a slave trader is to change its name. Sir John Cass's Foundation announced the move today (June 16). Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Tower Hamlets death toll among highest in the country

Deaths from Covid-19 in Brent highest rates in the country. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Bethnal Green woman who has been shielding calls for clarity about new lockdown measures

Bethnal Green freelance artist Sarah Davis, 29, says leaving her home after shielding for 12 weeks during the coronavirus pandemic is

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Antonio looking forward to restart after learning vital lessons during UK lockdown

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and West Ham United's Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Three million football fans plan to watch every Premier League game, but a third think it is returning too soon

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

Midfielder Jack Wilshere has urged West Ham fans to be heard as they return to action

Fulham’s Kevin McDonald (left) and West Ham United's Jack Wilshere battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match at Craven Cottage, London.

Cresswell: Hammers prepared and ready for Premier League restart

Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United during training at Rush Green (pic Arfa Griffiths/West Ham United FC via Getty Images)

Janata ‘learnt and enjoyed’ his time at Leyton Orient – but needs more games

Goalkeeper Arthur Janata in training with Leyton Orient (Pic: LOFC)
Drive 24