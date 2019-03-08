Search

Advanced search

Free ice skating at the Tower of London for emergency services staff

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 October 2019

Emergency services staff can skate at the Tower of London for free. Picture: Arena

Emergency services staff can skate at the Tower of London for free. Picture: Arena

Arena

Members of the emergency services can skate for free at the Tower of London ice rink next month.

Events company Arena announced it would offer a free ice skating session to members of the NHS, police, the fire brigade and military between Monday, November 18 and Wednesday, November 20.

Kate Karagholi, director of marketing and public relations for Arena UK and Europe, said: "We owe a lot to the emergency services, and many of us are impacted in some way by their incredible work.

You may also want to watch:

"Offering free skating sessions is our small way of saying thank you."

Anyone looking to claim their free trip on the ice will be required to show a valid ID badge to box office staff.

The Tower of London rink will open daily (except Christmas Day) from Saturday, November 16 to Sunday, January 5.

For more information and to book, visit toweroflondonicerink.co.uk

Most Read

Man, 23, found stabbed in Bethnal Green

A 23-year old man was found stabbed in Cambridge Heath Road this morning. Picture: Google

Rush hour chaos as Central line suspended

The Central line has been hit by severe delays. Picture: Mike Brooke

Man dead after Isle of Dogs flat fire

The block of flats on Manchester Road, Isle of Dogs, where the fire took hold. Picture: Google.

Man charged with attempted murder after Whitechapel stabbing

Turner Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google.

Bethnal Green IS teenager’s appeal against removal of British citizenship to start next week

Shamima Begum. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Man, 23, found stabbed in Bethnal Green

A 23-year old man was found stabbed in Cambridge Heath Road this morning. Picture: Google

Rush hour chaos as Central line suspended

The Central line has been hit by severe delays. Picture: Mike Brooke

Man dead after Isle of Dogs flat fire

The block of flats on Manchester Road, Isle of Dogs, where the fire took hold. Picture: Google.

Man charged with attempted murder after Whitechapel stabbing

Turner Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google.

Bethnal Green IS teenager’s appeal against removal of British citizenship to start next week

Shamima Begum. Picture: MPS

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Cricket: Ten Doeschate extends Essex stay

Essex skipper Ryan ten Doeschate with the County Championship Trophy (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Fletcher will use Grimby clash as a chance to assess O’s squad

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

Free ice skating at the Tower of London for emergency services staff

Emergency services staff can skate at the Tower of London for free. Picture: Arena

Muslim charity lashes back at regulator after cash seized at border

Human Aid UK's chairman Nur Choudhury, left, said the charity had its bank accounts closed during the Commission's last intervention. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Fletcher ‘excited’ by the new challenge of being O’s coach

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists