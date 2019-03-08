Free ice skating at the Tower of London for emergency services staff

Emergency services staff can skate at the Tower of London for free. Picture: Arena Arena

Members of the emergency services can skate for free at the Tower of London ice rink next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Events company Arena announced it would offer a free ice skating session to members of the NHS, police, the fire brigade and military between Monday, November 18 and Wednesday, November 20.

Kate Karagholi, director of marketing and public relations for Arena UK and Europe, said: "We owe a lot to the emergency services, and many of us are impacted in some way by their incredible work.

You may also want to watch:

"Offering free skating sessions is our small way of saying thank you."

Anyone looking to claim their free trip on the ice will be required to show a valid ID badge to box office staff.

The Tower of London rink will open daily (except Christmas Day) from Saturday, November 16 to Sunday, January 5.

For more information and to book, visit toweroflondonicerink.co.uk