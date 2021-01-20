News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

‘Give Covid heroes free tickets for football Euros’ east London MP urges 

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 6:00 PM January 20, 2021   
Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum

Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum calls for Euro 2021 free tickets for 'Covid heroes' - Credit: Zoom

Covid “heroes” should be given free Euro 2020 tickets at Wembley, says Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum. 

The tournament has been postponed from last year but is still technically called Euro 2020.

Tickets for England’s group games should be reserved for the nurses, doctors, care workers and paramedics as a “thank you”, Ms Begum says. 

“They were the 'heroes' who risked their lives during the pandemic,” she points out. “Match tickets would be a way of saying ‘thank you’ to them and others who brought food to the vulnerable.” 

But it depends on safety and Covid rules, the MP accepts. Wembley stadium has a 90,000 capacity, where the England v Scotland match and England’s fixtures against Czech Republic and Croatia are being played.

You may also want to watch:

“Availability of vaccines and Wembley’s capacity would make it a realistic prospect, making sure we give our Covid heroes a chance to enjoy Euro 2020 live,” she adds.

It is up to the FA and the Premier leagues, of course. The ball is in their court. 

Most Read

  1. 1 The Queen lends her name to Royal London’s emergency Covid wards
  2. 2 Death of woman, 75, in Mile End fire could have been avoided
  3. 3 Police hunt after stabbing in Cable Street: One man hurt
  1. 4 That's so raven: Everything you need to know about the guardians of the Tower
  2. 5 Airbnb house party violence leaves police officer with broken finger
  3. 6 Tribute to 7th Barts Health Trust worker to die of Covid-19
  4. 7 Driver arrested after police 'drugs patrol' stops car in Whitechapel 
  5. 8 Police raid cannabis factory near Liverpool Street station: 2 arrests
  6. 9 Teenager found dead in Victoria Park
  7. 10 Doctors urge Tower Hamlets mayor to end support for Silvertown Tunnel
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Two in five people in Tower Hamlets may have had Covid-19

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

'Laptop bonanza' for schoolchildren in Poplar to help survive lockdown...

Mike Brooke

person

Post deliveries in east London hit by Covid crisis among Royal Mail staff

Mike Brooke

person

Drug and alcohol abuse by Tower Hamlets parents and children soars

Tom Ambrose

person
Comments powered by Disqus