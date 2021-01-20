Published: 6:00 PM January 20, 2021

Covid “heroes” should be given free Euro 2020 tickets at Wembley, says Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum.

The tournament has been postponed from last year but is still technically called Euro 2020.

Tickets for England’s group games should be reserved for the nurses, doctors, care workers and paramedics as a “thank you”, Ms Begum says.

“They were the 'heroes' who risked their lives during the pandemic,” she points out. “Match tickets would be a way of saying ‘thank you’ to them and others who brought food to the vulnerable.”

But it depends on safety and Covid rules, the MP accepts. Wembley stadium has a 90,000 capacity, where the England v Scotland match and England’s fixtures against Czech Republic and Croatia are being played.

You may also want to watch:

“Availability of vaccines and Wembley’s capacity would make it a realistic prospect, making sure we give our Covid heroes a chance to enjoy Euro 2020 live,” she adds.

It is up to the FA and the Premier leagues, of course. The ball is in their court.