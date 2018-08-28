Search

Error causes freedom passes to stop working

PUBLISHED: 17:33 07 February 2019

Freedom passes offer free travel on buses and other forms of public transport. Picture: Ken Mears

Elderly and disabled people in Tower Hamlets have seen their freedom passes stop working - weeks before they are actually due to expire.

An error has seen some people’s passes rendered unusable in the last few days, even though they are not set to run out until the end of March.

It has meant that freedom pass users are not aware that their card has stopped working until they try to use public transport.

One woman told the Advertiser that she realised her aunt’s pass had stopped working on Sunday as they attempted to board a bus to the hospital for an appointment, and has not worked since.

The scheme, run by London Councils, offer Londoners aged 60 and over or with a disability the opportunity to travel for free on buses, Tube, DLR and train services.

Tower Hamlets Council, London Councils and TfL have been contacted for comment.

