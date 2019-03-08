'Marathon man' takes on a fun run in the park for Ability Bow therapy gym

Shakil Miah runs the London Marathon for Ability Bow therapy gym. Picture: Tony Snook/Ability Bow Tony Snook

A school sports coach whose leg injury stopped him playing football has since competed in 10 marathons and half-marathons and now wants sponsors for a three-mile charity run in Victoria Park.

Shakil Miah is taking on the Big Fun Run on October 20 in aid of Ability Bow therapy gym.

The 30-year-old from Bromley-by-Bow was in despair after a knee ligament injury which left him unable to play soccer.

Then he discovered the gym in St Stephen's Road in Old Ford, which helps 400 people a year with conditions from musculo-skeletal, strokes, mental health or cerebral palsy.

"Running has changed my life," he said. "I developed a hunger for running since my first race and have competed in Cardiff, Berlin, Bosnia, Brussels and two in Morocco."

He helped raise £1,350 for the gym in the London Marathon in April, using his University of East London sports science degree to rebuild his physical and mental health.

Shakil hopes to raise £1,000 on October 20, then compete in the Tokyo Marathon next March.

There's no stopping him now he's found his marathon legs!