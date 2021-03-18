Published: 10:00 AM March 18, 2021

Hundreds of tower blocks have cladding in east London... like this Thameside development at Blackwall - Credit: Google

Hundreds of tower blocks have been registered across east London for government cash to get rid of dangerous fire-risk cladding — more than any other area in the country, it has emerged.

More registrations have been made to the Building Safety Fund from land owners and property companies in Tower Hamlets and Newham than from any other London boroughs, government data has revealed.

Almost 300 registrations were made in Tower Hamlets and 138 in Newham from private developments which don't come under the two local authorities, according to analysis by Cladding Consulting remediation specialists.

£4.5bn safety fund to pay for removing cladding from high-rise buildings - Credit: Google

“Many have still not gone beyond the registering interest stage,” Cladding Consulting's director Steven Truman warned.

“The problem is not just the application process proving complicated and time-consuming. There are 900 buildings all over the country which have registered an interest for funding but haven’t pressed on with their applications.

“More than half of all applications are from London, potentially billions of pounds of remediation work to be carried out.”

June 30 deadline to apply for grants to remove cladding - Credit: Google

You may also want to watch:

The deadline to apply is just three months away, he advises, which leaves thousands of leaseholders at risk of missing out on the chance of Whitehall cash to remove any cladding. Full applications need to be submitted by the end of June.

Numbers of applications from leaseholders, landowners, right-to-manage companies and property services - who had to register their interest by July last year - reached 1,628 across London, well over half the national total.

Towers by the Thames... Ballymore developers which built New Providence scheme said earlier this year it was starting remedial work - Credit: Miller Hare

The £4.5bn safety fund has been set up to pay for removing all non-ACM cladding from high-rise buildings that reach 18metres, more than 50ft high, or above, in the wake of the 2017 Grenfell Tower disaster in west London when non-fire retardant cladding caused flames to spread rapidly. Seventy-two people who were trapped inside died.

Five areas which have registered more than 100 applications each to remove cladding are in Docklands and along the Thames. They are topped by Tower Hamlets with its “forest of skyscrapers” stretching out from Canary Wharf and the Isle of Dogs, with 294 bids. Newham, which includes the massive Royal Docks and Stratford developments, has made 138 applications, while Westminster made 125, Southwark 121 and Greenwich 100.