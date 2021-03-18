Time running out to apply for cash to remove fire-risk cladding
- Credit: Google
Hundreds of tower blocks have been registered across east London for government cash to get rid of dangerous fire-risk cladding — more than any other area in the country, it has emerged.
More registrations have been made to the Building Safety Fund from land owners and property companies in Tower Hamlets and Newham than from any other London boroughs, government data has revealed.
Almost 300 registrations were made in Tower Hamlets and 138 in Newham from private developments which don't come under the two local authorities, according to analysis by Cladding Consulting remediation specialists.
“Many have still not gone beyond the registering interest stage,” Cladding Consulting's director Steven Truman warned.
“The problem is not just the application process proving complicated and time-consuming. There are 900 buildings all over the country which have registered an interest for funding but haven’t pressed on with their applications.
“More than half of all applications are from London, potentially billions of pounds of remediation work to be carried out.”
The deadline to apply is just three months away, he advises, which leaves thousands of leaseholders at risk of missing out on the chance of Whitehall cash to remove any cladding. Full applications need to be submitted by the end of June.
Numbers of applications from leaseholders, landowners, right-to-manage companies and property services - who had to register their interest by July last year - reached 1,628 across London, well over half the national total.
The £4.5bn safety fund has been set up to pay for removing all non-ACM cladding from high-rise buildings that reach 18metres, more than 50ft high, or above, in the wake of the 2017 Grenfell Tower disaster in west London when non-fire retardant cladding caused flames to spread rapidly. Seventy-two people who were trapped inside died.
Five areas which have registered more than 100 applications each to remove cladding are in Docklands and along the Thames. They are topped by Tower Hamlets with its “forest of skyscrapers” stretching out from Canary Wharf and the Isle of Dogs, with 294 bids. Newham, which includes the massive Royal Docks and Stratford developments, has made 138 applications, while Westminster made 125, Southwark 121 and Greenwich 100.