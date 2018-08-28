Days left to raise £3k to help Frank Wang get coffee stall up and running

Frank Wang during last year's protest. Picture: Charles Cattel-Killick Archant

Fundraising campaigners have days left to raise £3,000 to help Frank Wang get his coffee stall up and running again.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Commuters protested to keep Frank Wong's coffee stall outside Bethnal Green station. Picture: Dan McCurry Commuters protested to keep Frank Wong's coffee stall outside Bethnal Green station. Picture: Dan McCurry

Frank won his battle to remain outside Bethnal Green tube station but he was forced to sell his van and equipment to keep up with his mortgage payments while out of work for six months.

A Crowdfunder page was set up aiming to raise £9,780 to help him get back in business.

Supporter, Sam Dodd, said: “It would mean a lot to Frank to be back up and running. It’s been his vocation for 15 years. And it would mean a lot to the community who have got to love and rely on Frank.

“It would also mean a lot to the homeless community who Frank supplies with hot tea and a kind word. And it would be a big win for small, independent businesses.”

Commuters protested to keep Frank Wong's coffee stall outside Bethnal Green station. Picture: Dan McCurry Commuters protested to keep Frank Wong's coffee stall outside Bethnal Green station. Picture: Dan McCurry

Fellow supporter, Simon Woolley, said: “Frank’s fight over a year long period sent him to a rock bottom place with anxiety and depression. But the way local people have rallied has given him the will to fight on.”

The community came to Frank’s aid last August when his electricity supply was cut off after an upmarket café moved into a Tower Hamlets Council-owned converted toilet block a few feet away from his stall.

In a bid to stay afloat he bought a generator but it was confiscated for health and safety reasons, Frank’s supporters said.

Customers and members of London’s Chinese community protested outside the station’s Cambridge Heath Road entrance.

A petition signed by 4,163 supporters was handed to City Hall which assured London Assembly Member Unmesh Desai he could stay.

Fundraisers now want to help him buy a van that meets a new minimum width restriction and equipment including a coffee machine with car batteries to help his power supply.

In return Frank is offering donors a 10 per cent discount card, a free coffee per £10 donated – and a massive hug.

But the beloved barista will only receive the money if there are enough donations to hit the £9,780 target by Friday (January 11).

A total of £6,975 has been donated to date by more than 200 supporters who have sent Frank almost 100 messages of support.

To donate visit Crowdfunder.