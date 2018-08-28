Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Days left to raise £3k to help Frank Wang get coffee stall up and running

PUBLISHED: 16:19 08 January 2019

Frank Wang during last year's protest. Picture: Charles Cattel-Killick

Frank Wang during last year's protest. Picture: Charles Cattel-Killick

Archant

Fundraising campaigners have days left to raise £3,000 to help Frank Wang get his coffee stall up and running again.

Commuters protested to keep Frank Wong's coffee stall outside Bethnal Green station. Picture: Dan McCurryCommuters protested to keep Frank Wong's coffee stall outside Bethnal Green station. Picture: Dan McCurry

Frank won his battle to remain outside Bethnal Green tube station but he was forced to sell his van and equipment to keep up with his mortgage payments while out of work for six months.

A Crowdfunder page was set up aiming to raise £9,780 to help him get back in business.

Supporter, Sam Dodd, said: “It would mean a lot to Frank to be back up and running. It’s been his vocation for 15 years. And it would mean a lot to the community who have got to love and rely on Frank.

“It would also mean a lot to the homeless community who Frank supplies with hot tea and a kind word. And it would be a big win for small, independent businesses.”

Commuters protested to keep Frank Wong's coffee stall outside Bethnal Green station. Picture: Dan McCurryCommuters protested to keep Frank Wong's coffee stall outside Bethnal Green station. Picture: Dan McCurry

Fellow supporter, Simon Woolley, said: “Frank’s fight over a year long period sent him to a rock bottom place with anxiety and depression. But the way local people have rallied has given him the will to fight on.”

The community came to Frank’s aid last August when his electricity supply was cut off after an upmarket café moved into a Tower Hamlets Council-owned converted toilet block a few feet away from his stall.

In a bid to stay afloat he bought a generator but it was confiscated for health and safety reasons, Frank’s supporters said.

Customers and members of London’s Chinese community protested outside the station’s Cambridge Heath Road entrance.

A petition signed by 4,163 supporters was handed to City Hall which assured London Assembly Member Unmesh Desai he could stay.

Fundraisers now want to help him buy a van that meets a new minimum width restriction and equipment including a coffee machine with car batteries to help his power supply.

In return Frank is offering donors a 10 per cent discount card, a free coffee per £10 donated – and a massive hug.

But the beloved barista will only receive the money if there are enough donations to hit the £9,780 target by Friday (January 11).

A total of £6,975 has been donated to date by more than 200 supporters who have sent Frank almost 100 messages of support.

To donate visit Crowdfunder.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Commuter dies after ‘fall from height’ at Canary Wharf station

A person has died at Canary Wharf Station. Pic: Joe Lord

Isle of Dogs death: Victim named as 35-year-old Sarah Ashraf

Sarah Ashraf's body was found at her home in East Ferry Road. Pic: Google

Murder hunt launched after woman found dead in her Isle of Dogs home

Sarah Ashraf's body was found at her home in East Ferry Road. Pic: Google

Coffee thrown at men during homophobic attack on rush hour Tube

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

CCTV image released after man stabbed in stomach outside Bow Church station

Police want to speak to this man about a stabbing outside Bow Church DLR station. Picture: BTP

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Brophy: We want Wembley trip in FA Trophy

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy drills the ball home for O's second goal against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Wapping women ease past Crostyx in first game of New Year

The latest news from the local hockey scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Captain sure ‘very happy’ Orient pair Koroma and Bonne will stay focused

Leyton Orient players Jordan Maguire-Drew, Jobi McAnuff (centre) and Macauley Bonne (right) talk during a break in the Salford City match (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham new boy Silva looks for golden future after first start

West Ham United's Xande Silva (right) in action with Birmingham City's Wes Harding during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at London Stadium.

East London thirds begin New Year with victory

The latest news from the local hockey scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists