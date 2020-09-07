Isle of Dogs flight attendant runs half marathon at 36,000ft for charity in memory of his mum

An air steward from the Isle of Dogs took to the sky to run a half marathon for charity, in memory of his mum.

Cabin crew member Henry Kehr, 25, ran 13 miles while 36,000 feet above ground on an empty eight-hour cargo flight from Atlanta to London Heathrow.

Mr Kehr completed the run in two hours and 37 minutes and raised more than £1,000 in memory of his mum Tracey, who died in 2018 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

He donated half the money raised to Macmillan Cancer Support to help the charity continue to support people impacted by a cancer diagnosis.

Mr Kehr said: “My incredible, inspirational mum passed away two years ago and it changed my life forever.

“She had been a cabin crew member years before I was born.

“While the run was hard due to the cabin pressure and turbulence, when I was up in the sky, I felt she was with me every step of the way.”

The dedicated runner came up with the unique challenge after noticing many fundraising events had been cancelled or postponed due to Covid-19, leading to a significant drop in income for charities reliant on donations.

“With a lack of fundraising events, I thought I would try and think of a different, socially-distanced way to raise some money for a few charities close to me,” Mr Kehr said.

“I have run many different races in the past including marathons, but nothing quite as crazy as this.”

Macmillan Cancer Support is urging people to do what they can to help raise funds, including hosting a Coffee Morning during this month.

Macmillan’s London fundraising manager Emma Stokes-Heley said: “We’re so grateful for the incredible efforts of fundraisers like Henry, who are helping us do all we can to be there for people with cancer now and in the future.

“We are doing everything we can to help address the immediate and unique challenges that having cancer during this pandemic brings but we need everyone’s support.

“While not everyone can take on a challenge like Henry’s, hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning is another perfect way to show support.”

Visit macmillan.org.uk/coffee to get involved or for more information.