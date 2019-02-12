Search

Landlady wins fight to stop future neighbours complaining about noise

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 February 2019

The George Tavern's Pauline Forster has claimed victory. Picture: Mike Brooke

The George Tavern's Pauline Forster has claimed victory. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

A pub landlady has claimed a ‘landmark’ victory to stop neighbours at a future development complaining about noise.

The George Tavern in the Commercial Road. Picture: Pauline ForsterThe George Tavern in the Commercial Road. Picture: Pauline Forster

Pauline Forster from The George Tavern in Commercial Road, Stepney feared she would have to turn down the volume at gigs if plans for a six storey block of flats in Jubilee Street got the green light.

But Pauline has won the legal right to make noise under a deed of easement agreement given the thumbs up by Tower Hamlets Council planning chiefs at a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday.

Pauline said: “It’s a real victory not just for The George but for pubs and music venues that would be threatened by proposed residential developments.

“It’s great for The George. It means we won’t be threatened by complaints.”

Kate Moss had campaigned in the past to save the George. Picture: Pauline ForsterKate Moss had campaigned in the past to save the George. Picture: Pauline Forster

The deed deal was thrashed out by Pauline, the developer IPE Jubilee, and the council. Its the second time the measure has been applied. The Ministry of Sound nightclub was the first in the UK to benefit from such a right.

To help in her fight, Pauline enlisted lawyer Tim Taylor who took up the Elephant and Castle nightclub’s case.

Mr Taylor, a partner at law firm Foot Anstey, said: “Tower Hamlets has addressed an important issue which is how do we save venues from new developments coming in.”

The report put before planning chiefs stated the deed would secure the vitality of the pub, which already saw off a bid to build six luxury flats on its doorstep after a decade long fight with Swan Housing.

Pauline Forster outsdie her listed George Tavern in the Commercial Road. Picture: MIKE BROOKEPauline Forster outsdie her listed George Tavern in the Commercial Road. Picture: MIKE BROOKE

In that fight Pauline was backed by stars including Kate Moss, Amy Winehouse, Grace Jones and actor Charlie Heaton who donned Save the George t-shirts in a show of support.

A spokesman for the developer said they were delighted with the outcome of Wednesday’s meeting.

“The existing site is derelict and has been vacant for years. The scheme provides new commercial space, new homes and affordable housing in a high quality building.

“We have worked extensively with The George in developing the scheme which from the outset included measures to protect the pub.

“We believe future residents, people working in the offices and the George can benefit each other in a positive way,” he added.

