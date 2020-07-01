Search

Advanced search

Why coronavirus won’t let Stepney’s famous George Tavern reopen on Saturday

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 July 2020

The day pubs are supposed to reopen... but one pint you WON'T get at Pauline Forster's George Tavern. Picture: Mike Brooke

The day pubs are supposed to reopen... but one pint you WON'T get at Pauline Forster's George Tavern. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

The East End’s famous George Tavern that should be opening on Saturday is to remain shut for the time being after three of its staff went down with Coronavirus.

East End's big music venue that's not among pubs reopening. Picture: George TavernEast End's big music venue that's not among pubs reopening. Picture: George Tavern

Landlady Pauline Forster can’t risk letting customers in because there’s little chance of controlling the crowds that normally pack the Stepney watering hole night after night.

“We’re a ‘live music’ venue,” Pauline told the East London Advertiser. “I can’t risk my life or anyone else on the staff. It’s not safe to reopen at the moment.”

The government is encouraging the population to return to work too quickly, she believes.

“They’re wrong to push us back like this and risking lives,” she insists. “We went into lockdown far too late. Airports remained open with flights coming in from Spain where the pandemic was bad, then it spread here.”

Pauline Forster... Pauline Forster... "It's not safe to reopen with coronavirus still around." Picture: Mike Brooke

Three of her staff went down with Covid-19 at the beginning of the crisis, although all recovered.

Yet Pauline, at 70, still worries about their safety.

“I’ve managed to survive so far,” the battle-seasoned campaigner tells you. “But I don’t want to be in danger from anyone walking into my pub who may have the virus without knowing it.

“A lot of people go round as it if it doesn’t exist. But the virus is still around.”

The day Pauline hoisted rainbow flags on the pub roof to say thanks to the NHS. Picture: George TavernThe day Pauline hoisted rainbow flags on the pub roof to say thanks to the NHS. Picture: George Tavern

Only five weeks ago Pauline looked forward to reopening the historic “half way house” along the Commercial Road that has been a tavern on the site for 400 years. She gave it a lick of paint in traditional Georgian dark brown and hoisted rainbow flags on the roof as a tribute to the NHS.

The place was deep-cleaned and toilets replaced, ready for the day, but not just yet.

“Staying shut will be a struggle financially,” the keen entrepreneur admits. “But we can’t stage live music crammed with people which is what we’re known for and what people come to the East End to hear.”

The mother-of-five was tested a month ago in the “track and trace” programme to monitor coronavirus, following the outbreak among her staff, but still hasn’t heard the result.

It’s sad for a hardened campaigner who managed to fight off developers for a decade trying to encroach on The George with luxury housing that would endanger her 3am music license.

The George is often used by the BBC and film-makers for period dramas like a documentary on the Krays and the setting for a Sherlock Holmes movie, with the authentic period decor.

But Pauline must first get through the pandemic before feeling safe to open again.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

£5m car smugglers jailed as police seize stolen Mercs and BMWs being shipped to Cyprus

Stolen £40k Mercedes about to be smugglerd to Cyprus... nabbed by police instead. Picture: City of London Police

Two arrested as police seize 5kg of cocaine and £400k in cash

Police seized drugs and cash after stopping a minicab near the Aldgate East Underground station. Picture: Google

Burst water main causes extensive flooding in Whitechapel Road

A building under refurbishment in Whitechapel was flooded to a depth of around two metres earlier today, with London Fire Brigade called to the scene. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Council staff to strike during pandemic as talks with Tower Hamlets break down over ‘4,000 sackings’

Postponed Tower Hamlets workers' strike to go ahead on July 6. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police stop suspected ‘child sex party’ at kebab shop in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Police received a tip off about the alleged party. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Most Read

£5m car smugglers jailed as police seize stolen Mercs and BMWs being shipped to Cyprus

Stolen £40k Mercedes about to be smugglerd to Cyprus... nabbed by police instead. Picture: City of London Police

Two arrested as police seize 5kg of cocaine and £400k in cash

Police seized drugs and cash after stopping a minicab near the Aldgate East Underground station. Picture: Google

Burst water main causes extensive flooding in Whitechapel Road

A building under refurbishment in Whitechapel was flooded to a depth of around two metres earlier today, with London Fire Brigade called to the scene. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Council staff to strike during pandemic as talks with Tower Hamlets break down over ‘4,000 sackings’

Postponed Tower Hamlets workers' strike to go ahead on July 6. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police stop suspected ‘child sex party’ at kebab shop in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Police received a tip off about the alleged party. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Relegation battle will go to the wire claims boss Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London,

Why coronavirus won’t let Stepney’s famous George Tavern reopen on Saturday

The day pubs are supposed to reopen... but one pint you WON'T get at Pauline Forster's George Tavern. Picture: Mike Brooke

The GREAT and good of inspirational businesses

THERE FOR YOU: Queen’s Hotel lit up for NHS

London’s last surviving horse repository awarded Grade II listing following campaign to protect Shoreditch building

The former Stapleton's Horse and Carriage Repository in Shoreditch has been a Grade II listing following work from the Victorian society who seek to preserve the Victorian era. Picture: Google Maps

Stokes to captain England in first Test as Root isolates

England's Ben Stokes practices slip catching during the training session at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.