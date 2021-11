Have you seen Una? She has been reported missing from Tower Hamlets - Credit: Tower Hamlets MPS

Have you seen this girl?

Una Tepic, 15, has been reported missing from the Tower Hamlets area.

She was last seen in the Waterloo and London Bridge areas.

Tower Hamlets Police says officers are concerned about her welfare.

If you have seen Una or knows where she is, call 101 quoting 21MIS035457.