Globe Town winter market offers visitors an alternative to Christmas consumerism

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 December 2019

Extinction Rebellion Tower Hamlets members have organised a winter market this Sunday, December 15. Picture: XR Tower Hamlets

Anyone trying to escape the Christmas shopping this weekend might want to consider an environmentally friendly winter market.

Members of Tower Hamlets' branch of green campaign group Extinction Rebellion will be manning stalls including sustainable gift wrapping and repairs stations at Globe Town Market Square on Sunday.

Lola Brichet, an XR Tower Hamlets member said: "In addition being known as the most wasteful time of the year, it feels like the festive season has been forced upon us as the moment to self-indulge and engage in mindless consumption, rather than going back to the simple pleasures of sharing a meal, enjoying each-other's company and being grateful for one-another.

"That's what we're trying to recreate with this event: a moment where the community can engage with each other and have a nice time together, passed our differences."

People can bring toys, books and gift to swap, get clothes customised and enjoy a vegan mince pie while listening to the Crisis Carols Choir sing. One XR member will also be practising the Japanese art of kintsugi, offering to repair your broken pottery with gold coloured lacquer.

The fun starts at midday and continues until 4pm.

