The world's largest ocean-going wooden sailing ship docked in London this month before continuing its voyage around the world.

The Gothenburg of Sweden set off on a two-year expedition to Shanghai on June 8, with the route including various port stops across the world.

From August 8 to 15, The Gothenburg - a replica of an 18th-century Swedish East India Company ship - docked at Canary Wharf.

It is built on a one-to-one scale to the original ship and requires numerous crew members to make it functional.

There are volunteers on the ship, called deckheads, who pay for the sailing experience, help the crew and learn to maintain the ship.

One of the deckheads told this newspaper: “I find this amazing; I like to sit all the way up in the rig, you get to look up at the stars out in the sea…

"When at sea we work fours and have eight hours off… It is hard to get used to but really nice.”

The Gothenburg of Sweden is a replica of an 18th-century Swedish East India Company ship - Credit: Karim Camara

The historic vessel would make trips to Asia to trade silver for tea and silk before it ran aground and sank outside Gothenburg in 1745.

This voyage is commemorating the ship's lifetime and celebrates the trade relationship between Sweden and south east Asia.

It is also hoped the journey will also help inspire new business opportunities between Sweden and Asia and create new trade partnerships.

When docked in London, tourists were allowed to board the ship and take a tour, with tickets selling out every day.

Anna Creutz, head of PR and communications for the Gothenburg of Sweden, said: “It was amazing this morning watching the ship there on the toll bridge and seeing all the people lining up on the quayside.

"There’s a lot of interest and I think especially in the countries that have history with these types of trading ships.”

The Gothenburg of Sweden is built on a one-to-one scale to the original ship - Credit: Karim Camara

The boat is 47m by 11m and has four floors, with the replica requiring changes to be made to install an engine for the voyage and replanning below deck to accommodate the crews’ living arrangements.

After London, The Gothenburg set off for Bremerhaven in Germany. It is now due to arrive in Lisbon on September 5.