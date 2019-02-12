Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Government gives Tower Hamlets share of £3.3m to tackle rough sleeping

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 February 2019

Photo: PA Wire/PA Images/Yui Mok

Photo: PA Wire/PA Images/Yui Mok

PA Wire/PA Images

A share of £3.3million is being sent to Tower Hamlets to fund local schemes tackling rough sleeping.

The borough is one of 16 receiving the money.

Schemes will aim to help vulnerable people off the streets and into stable accommodation.

Funds will also be used to establish a team of specialist support workers. These workers will act as a single point of contact for rough sleepers to get them into permanent homes and direct them to the services they need.

The money is coming from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Housing and homelessness minister Heather Wheeler MP said: “No one should ever have to face a night on the streets and as a government we are taking steps to ensure people are never faced with this as their only option.

“These are vulnerable people who need specialist support to get back on their feet and turn their lives around.

“The funding will ensure those sleeping on the streets across the capital have access to professional help and guidance to start their recovery, helping to build on the government’s ambition to end rough sleeping for good.”

The £3.3m comes as part of the government’s £100m Rough Sleeping Strategy. The government is aiming to halve rough sleeping by 2022 and end it by 2027.

Most Read

Simpson makes Orient return to boost title bid

Jay Simpson finds the net for Leyton Orient against Accrington Stanley on December 10 2016, which was his final goal for the club in his first spell (pic: Simon O'Connor),

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Campaign launched to stop Whitechapel Bell Foundry being turned into a hotel

The Queen during a visit to Whitechapel Bell Foundry in 2009. Pic: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire]

Girl, 11, left brain-damaged after birth awarded £14m payout

Royal London Hospital. Picture: Mike Brooke

Revealed: Restaurants and takeaways in Tower Hamlets with a ZERO rating for hygiene

Zero-rated: The White Hart Pub in Whitechapel. Pic: Google.

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the East London Advertiser

We won’t take anything for granted against Huddersfield - West Ham’s Jane Ross

West Ham United's Jane Ross (left) and Manchester City's Steph Houghton battle for the ball (Pic: Mark Rickett/PA)

West Ham’s Declan Rice opts to play for England

West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Turley determined to help Orient enjoy more home comforts

Leyton Orient's Jamie Turley is congratulated on his goal against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Elokobi can’t stop Moors replacing O’s at the summit

George Elokobi brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Queen Mary pledges to support the community’s economy and quality of life

Queen Mary University is in Mile End. Pic: QMU
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists