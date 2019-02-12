Government gives Tower Hamlets share of £3.3m to tackle rough sleeping

A share of £3.3million is being sent to Tower Hamlets to fund local schemes tackling rough sleeping.

The borough is one of 16 receiving the money.

Schemes will aim to help vulnerable people off the streets and into stable accommodation.

Funds will also be used to establish a team of specialist support workers. These workers will act as a single point of contact for rough sleepers to get them into permanent homes and direct them to the services they need.

The money is coming from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Housing and homelessness minister Heather Wheeler MP said: “No one should ever have to face a night on the streets and as a government we are taking steps to ensure people are never faced with this as their only option.

“These are vulnerable people who need specialist support to get back on their feet and turn their lives around.

“The funding will ensure those sleeping on the streets across the capital have access to professional help and guidance to start their recovery, helping to build on the government’s ambition to end rough sleeping for good.”

The £3.3m comes as part of the government’s £100m Rough Sleeping Strategy. The government is aiming to halve rough sleeping by 2022 and end it by 2027.