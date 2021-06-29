London boroughs to receive final Covid grant after scheme is extended
London boroughs are set to receive the final windfall from a government scheme designed to support families during Covid.
A final extension of the Covid Local Support Grant - first launched in December as the Covid Winter Grant Scheme - has recently been announced, with Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets all set to benefit once again.
The five boroughs will receive their share of a £25 million pot earmarked for London, taking the capital's total allocation under this scheme to just over £69m.
This is about £2m for Barking and Dagenham, £1.5m for Havering, £3m for Newham and Tower Hamlets and 2m for Redbridge.
Initially only intended as one cash injection to last until March, three further allocations have since been made.
The funding is ringfenced, meaning 80 per cent must be spent on food, energy and water bills for families, with the remainder available for other associated costs.
This final allocation is meant to last through until September, at which point the scheme will end in line with furlough and other Covid-related support.
Each borough's exact total and individual allocations can be seen on the chart above.
